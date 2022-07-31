https://sputniknews.com/20220731/grain-elevator-partially-collapses-in-port-of-beirut-due-to-fire---video-1097980547.html

Grain Elevator Partially Collapses in Port of Beirut Due to Fire - VIDEO

A grain elevator in the port of Beirut in Lebanon has partially collapsed due to fire raging in the blast-affected facility for over three...

The fire started on July 7 in facilities storing grain since the August 2020 blast. The authorities' explanation is that over the years, grain started releasing flammable gases as a result of fermentation and eventually caught fire. The Lebanese authorities have repeatedly warned that the facilities may collapse and asked everyone to avoid the area.The Lebanese Civil Defense said earlier this month that it was impossible and pointless to completely put out the fire, as it could only be contained for a few days and then it would start again.A powerful explosion occurred in the port of Beirut on August 4, 2020. At least 280 people died, and over 6,000 were injured. Hundreds of houses and cars were destroyed or damaged. According to the authorities, the explosion resulted from the detonation of 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate seized by the local customs in 2014 and stored in a warehouse. The Lebanese capital was declared a disaster area following the blast.

