https://sputniknews.com/20220731/german-finance-minister-calls-for-cessation-of-gas-use-for-power-generation-1097981355.html
"We must work to ensure that the gas crisis does not lead to a crisis in electricity generation. Therefore, electricity should no longer be produced using gas. [Economy Minister] Robert Habeck has the power to prohibit it. We must maintain other capabilities instead. A lot of things speak in favor of not shutting down safe and sustainable nuclear power plants but using them if necessary until 2024," Lindner told the Bild am Sonntag newspaper.There are currently three functioning NPPs in Germany, planned to be shut down on December 31. Germany intensified the debate about the possibility of extending the use of NPPs against the background of the ongoing gas crisis. Currently, the authorities are conducting a technical analysis of the situation before coming up with a final decision. At least one of the NPPs will continue operating, according to German media.Earlier this month, the German government, as part of the fight against the energy crisis and plans to abandon Russian gas, adopted a law allowing for the restoration of coal-fired power plants mothballed for climate protection reasons.
17:40 GMT 31.07.2022
© AP Photo / Martin MeissnerThe share of electricity generated from coal rose in Germany last year as the country seeks to achieve its ambitious aim of switching off all nuclear power plants by 2022.
The share of electricity generated from coal rose in Germany last year as the country seeks to achieve its ambitious aim of switching off all nuclear power plants by 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.07.2022
© AP Photo / Martin Meissner
BERLIN (Sputnik) - Germany should stop using gas to generate electricity in order to avoid augmenting the energy crisis, Finance Minister Christian Lindner said on Sunday.
"We must work to ensure that the gas crisis does not lead to a crisis in electricity generation. Therefore, electricity should no longer be produced using gas. [Economy Minister] Robert Habeck has the power to prohibit it. We must maintain other capabilities instead. A lot of things speak in favor of not shutting down safe and sustainable nuclear power plants but using them if necessary until 2024," Lindner told the Bild am Sonntag newspaper.
There are currently three functioning NPPs in Germany, planned to be shut down on December 31. Germany intensified the debate about the possibility of extending the use of NPPs against the background of the ongoing gas crisis. Currently, the authorities are conducting a technical analysis of the situation before coming up with a final decision. At least one of the NPPs will continue operating, according to German media.
Earlier this month, the German government, as part of the fight against the energy crisis and plans to abandon Russian gas, adopted a law allowing for the restoration of coal-fired power plants mothballed for climate protection reasons.
