Florence Pugh Reportedly Uncomfortable With Olivia Wilde's Romance With Harry Styles on Film Set

Netizens and fans are convinced that something unusual is going on because Pugh neglected to "like" a post last week when Wilde uploaded the complete official trailer for "Don't Worry Darling" given that Instagram politeness is the backbone of the industry.
As the international premiere of Hollywood actress-turned director Olivia Wilde's latest film, "Don't Worry Darling," is getting closer, Florence Pugh - one of the movie's co-stars - is said to be at odds with the director over Wilde's liaison with singer and actor Harry Styles.According to a Page Six report, as Wilde, 38, will be joined by her 28-year-old boyfriend on the red carpet, Pugh may not share their joys and affection on the same carpet.The former couple had been engaged in 2012 and went on to have two children together but announced their separation in November 2020. Page Six claimed that the romance with Styles had been going on for a month and had left comedy veteran Sudeikis upset. At the time, gossip reports highlighted Wilde's relationship with Styles as the primary cause of the breakup.However, the source of the publication does not clarify the nature of Pugh's discomfort from the relationship of Wilde with her young boyfriend.Nevertheless, as Pugh supposedly did not "like" her co-stars promotion posts on social media, Wilde posted on a picture of Pugh on-set on social media, saying: "Watching this woman work was such an f***ing thrill! Cannot wait to show you more."Pugh once more stood out by purportedly remaining silent, as well as by posting the teaser trailer for another upcoming film, "Oppenheimer," which is about J. Robert Oppenheimer, the so-called "father of the atomic bomb."The story of a miserable 1950s housewife, played by Pugh, who learns a shocking truth about her ideal life in "Don't Worry Darling" is described as one in which her devoted husband, played by Styles, conceals a dark secret. The movie is expected to hit theaters in late September.This is Wilde's second movie. According to earlier reports, she replaced lead actor Shia LaBeouf, who was embroiled in a lawsuit over allegations of sexual assault and "relentless" abuse, with former One Direction singer Styles.
Netizens and fans are convinced that something unusual is going on because Pugh neglected to "like" a post last week when Wilde uploaded the complete official trailer for "Don't Worry Darling" given that Instagram politeness is the backbone of the industry.
As the international premiere of Hollywood actress-turned director Olivia Wilde's latest film, "Don't Worry Darling," is getting closer, Florence Pugh - one of the movie's co-stars - is said to be at odds with the director over Wilde's liaison with singer and actor Harry Styles.
According to a Page Six report,
as Wilde, 38, will be joined by her 28-year-old boyfriend on the red carpet, Pugh may not share their joys and affection on the same carpet.
"I can tell you for a fact that Flo seeing Olivia and Harry all over each other on set did not go down well as Olivia was still with Jason when she first hooked up with Harry,” an insider source told the outlet, referring to former SNL star Jason Sudeikis, Wilde's ex-partner.
The former couple had been engaged in 2012 and went on to have two children together but announced their separation in November 2020. Page Six claimed that the romance with Styles had been going on for a month and had left comedy veteran Sudeikis upset.
At the time, gossip reports highlighted Wilde's relationship with Styles as the primary cause of the breakup.
"Jason and the kids visited Olivia on set at the beginning a few times, so I think this all made people feel a little uncomfortable," the source said.
However, the source of the publication does not clarify the nature of Pugh's discomfort from the relationship of Wilde with her young boyfriend.
Nevertheless, as Pugh supposedly did not "like" her co-stars promotion posts on social media, Wilde posted on a picture of Pugh on-set on social media, saying: "Watching this woman work was such an f***ing thrill! Cannot wait to show you more."
Pugh once more stood out by purportedly remaining silent, as well as by posting the teaser trailer for another upcoming film, "Oppenheimer," which is about J. Robert Oppenheimer, the so-called "father of the atomic bomb."
"I heard she was already scheduled to post [about ‘Oppenheimer’] that day for some specific reason, it had nothing to do with a response to Olivia," the source explained.
The story of a miserable 1950s housewife, played by Pugh, who learns a shocking truth about her ideal life in "Don't Worry Darling"
is described as one in which her devoted husband, played by Styles, conceals a dark secret. The movie is expected to hit theaters in late September.
This is Wilde's second movie. According to earlier reports, she replaced lead actor Shia LaBeouf, who was embroiled in a lawsuit over allegations of sexual assault and "relentless" abuse, with former One Direction singer Styles.