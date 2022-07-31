https://sputniknews.com/20220731/earths-magnetic-field-made-comeback-millions-of-years-ago--preserved-life-on-planet-study-says-1097980232.html

Earth’s Magnetic Field Made Comeback Millions of Years ago & Preserved Life on Planet, Study Says

Earth’s Magnetic Field Made Comeback Millions of Years ago & Preserved Life on Planet, Study Says

One of the authors of a new study remarked that Earth would be “much drier and very different than the planet today” if its magnetic field did not make a... 31.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-31T16:09+0000

2022-07-31T16:09+0000

2022-07-31T16:09+0000

earth

magnetic field

regeneration

study

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107445/67/1074456713_0:0:800:450_1920x0_80_0_0_f22304affcf8cbbc65f5ac2c4e255856.jpg

A new study sheds light on the processes that transpired deep within our planet millions of years ago and led to a veritable "explosion of life" on Earth, as ScienceAlert put it.The team behind the new research postulates that the solid inner part of Earth’s core proceeded to crystalize and turn into a much larger mass around 550 million years ago.This process helped restore the Earth’s magnetic field, which protects life on the planet from harmful solar radiation and which had become depleted about 15 million years earlier.Having examined feldspar crystals found in anorthosite rocks, which serve as "recorders of magnetism," and compared rocks from 565 million years ago with rocks from 532 million years ago, Tarduno and his team discovered evidence of Earth’s magnetic field regaining strength, although this shift apparently occurred over the course of tens of millions of years, the media outlet notes.Tarduno pointed out that the magnetic field’s comeback helped preserve Earth’s water reserves.

https://sputniknews.com/20220612/earths-inner-core-mysteriously-wobbles-back--forth-affecting-length-of-a-day-study-shows-1096245809.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

earth, magnetic field, regeneration, study