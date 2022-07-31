International
https://sputniknews.com/20220731/dutch-stockpiling-firewood-for-winter-amid-rising-energy-prices-reports-say-1097978421.html
Dutch Stockpiling Firewood for Winter Amid Rising Energy Prices, Reports Say
Dutch Stockpiling Firewood for Winter Amid Rising Energy Prices, Reports Say
PARIS (Sputnik) - People in the Netherlands are stocking up on firewood to heat their homes during winter amid growing energy prices, Dutch media reported on... 31.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-31T14:31+0000
2022-07-31T14:32+0000
netherlands
wood
gas
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/1f/1097978499_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_605b9c1b942ed8f56cdb609198bea7d1.jpg
The price of firewood in the Netherlands is on the rise as well as against the backdrop of crowd-buying, the Volkskrant newspaper reported, adding that the cost of firewood increased by 50 euros ($51) compared with last year.One of the Dutch firewood suppliers, David Wunderink, fears that he may run out of product in mid-summer due to the hype caused by rising gas prices, according to the report. Wunderink noted that usually his clients start to place firewood purchase orders only in September.Under the new marketing policy of the state government organization for forestry, Staatsbosbeheer, Dutch trees are not suitable for firewood as the logs release carbon dioxide when burned. The situation in Ukraine has also created difficulties for firewood supplies, as trade restrictions and sanctions hinder deliveries from Eastern Europe in particular.The Netherlands reportedly has the second-highest gas price among European countries after Sweden. Dutch residents pay 0.2 euro per kilowatt-hour or 2.25 euro per cubic meter of gas.
https://sputniknews.com/20220724/uk-government-may-ask-citizens-to-turn-down-thermostats-to-avoid-blackout-reports-say-1097749663.html
netherlands
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/1f/1097978499_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b22a38a51322c6a7bc7306cf5523c99f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
netherlands, wood, gas

Dutch Stockpiling Firewood for Winter Amid Rising Energy Prices, Reports Say

14:31 GMT 31.07.2022 (Updated: 14:32 GMT 31.07.2022)
© Sputnik / Kirill Shipitsyn / Go to the photo bankFirewood
Firewood - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.07.2022
© Sputnik / Kirill Shipitsyn
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
International
India
PARIS (Sputnik) - People in the Netherlands are stocking up on firewood to heat their homes during winter amid growing energy prices, Dutch media reported on Sunday.
The price of firewood in the Netherlands is on the rise as well as against the backdrop of crowd-buying, the Volkskrant newspaper reported, adding that the cost of firewood increased by 50 euros ($51) compared with last year.
One of the Dutch firewood suppliers, David Wunderink, fears that he may run out of product in mid-summer due to the hype caused by rising gas prices, according to the report. Wunderink noted that usually his clients start to place firewood purchase orders only in September.
Britain unprepared for power blackouts - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.07.2022
UK Government May Ask Citizens to Turn Down Thermostats to Avoid Blackout, Reports Say
24 July, 13:31 GMT
Under the new marketing policy of the state government organization for forestry, Staatsbosbeheer, Dutch trees are not suitable for firewood as the logs release carbon dioxide when burned. The situation in Ukraine has also created difficulties for firewood supplies, as trade restrictions and sanctions hinder deliveries from Eastern Europe in particular.
The Netherlands reportedly has the second-highest gas price among European countries after Sweden. Dutch residents pay 0.2 euro per kilowatt-hour or 2.25 euro per cubic meter of gas.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала