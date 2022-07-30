https://sputniknews.com/20220730/zaporizhzhia-regional-authorities-say-air-defense-triggered-in-melitopol-1097967504.html

Zaporizhzhia Regional Authorities Say Air Defense Triggered in Melitopol

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The air defense system in the city of Melitopol in the Russia-controlled Zaporizhzhia Region appears to have repelled yet another attack... 30.07.2022, Sputnik International

"Melitopol - very loud. Details later. Presumably air defense went off," Rogov said on his Telegram channel shortly after midnight on Saturday.Late on Thursday night, Rogov told Sputnik that Ukrainian militants had tried to attack the civil infrastructure in Melitopol using assault drones, however, the air defense system was activated and the attack was repelled.Earlier this month, Rogov told Sputnik that Ukrainian troops had made an unsuccessful attempt to carry out an offensive in the Zaporizhzhia Region, but met a tough rebuff, and were forced to flee.The Kherson Region and most of Zaporizhzhia Region of Ukraine are now controlled by Russia's military as a result of the special operation that began on February 24, after the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) requested help from Russia amid intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops.Local military-civil administrations have already been formed in the two regions, the broadcasting of Russian TV channels and radio stations has been launched, and trade ties with Crimea are being restored. Both regions have announced plans to hold referendums for accession to Russia.

