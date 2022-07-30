https://sputniknews.com/20220730/why-the-movement-for-black-liberation-needs-an-internationalist-focus-1097945339.html

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Gargeya Telakapalli, a public health professional with People’s Health Movement to discuss the global outbreak of monkeypox and what the disease actually is, how the emergence of diseases from the African continent in recent years reflects a socioeconomic health problem from the region, the stigmatization and targeting of gay and bisexual men as a result of how monkeypox has been presented, how that stigmitization impedes efforts to contain the spread of the virus, and the lacking global public health response which has reflected the vaccine apartheid seen in the COVID-19 pandemic.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by John Kane, Mohawk activist and educator, producer and Host of the Let's Talk Native Podcast, and co-host of Resistance Radio on WBAI Pacifica Radio NY to discuss Pope Francis’ recent apology tour for the role of the Catholic Church in 'genocidal' residential schools in Canada and how that apology falls short, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s efforts to deflect more blame onto the Catholic Church despite the government’s role in the residential schools, and why the promised reparations to the victims of the survivors of residential schools is much too limited in its scope.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Nate Wallace, co-host of Red Spin Sports to discuss the ongoing saga of Brittney Griner’s detention in Russia and the introduction of Paul Whelan into a deal to release Griner in exchange for Viktor Bout, the public pressure that may have motivated the Biden administration to do something to free Griner instead of only using her as a political pawn, the retirement of Vince McMahon from World Wrestling Entertainment following allegations of sexual misconduct, and why his retirement probably does not mean the end of his involvement in WWE.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Akinyele Umoja, professor of Africana Studies at Georgia State University and author of We Will Shoot Back: Armed Resistance in the Mississippi Freedom Movement to discuss the legacy of Queen Mother Audley Moore and her impact on the black nationalist movement and the broader movement for black liberation, how the legacy of slavery and anti-black racism does not make a difference between African immigrants and people descended from Africans enslaved in the US, the effort to secure a compassionate release for Dr. Mutulu Shakur as he suffers from cancer and the importance of freeing political prisoners, and why a black nationalist society must be fundamentally different from what society is like today.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

