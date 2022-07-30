https://sputniknews.com/20220730/us-pushing-china-to-the-edge-as-carrier-group-heads-to-south-pacific-1097937615.html
US Pushing China to the Edge as Carrier Group Heads to South Pacific
US Pushing China to the Edge as Carrier Group Heads to South Pacific
On this episode of Fault Lines, host Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan take Friday to a whole new level. In the early hours, they speak about US-China tensions and... 30.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-30T08:35+0000
2022-07-30T08:35+0000
2022-07-30T08:35+0000
us
fault lines
student loans
recession
radio
economy
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/1d/1097937468_55:0:1299:700_1920x0_80_0_0_7bde6c6a552776615e172fd62fa6832a.png
US Pushing China to the Edge as Carrier Group Heads to South Pacific
On this episode of Fault Lines, host Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan take Friday to a whole new level. In the early hours, they speak about the economy and all things American economy. Later on, Fault Lines tries out a new trivia segment and have an on-air debate with podcast hosts who blasted Jamarl and Manila on twitter.
Mark Frost - EconomistGreg McCarron and Jeremy Rothe-Kushel - Hosts of the long-running internet radio/podcast The AnteDoteIn the first hour, Jamarl and Manila were joined by Mark Frost to discuss all things economy including the upcoming recession, what the American public can expect in the next few years, and the hold student loans has on the American public.In the second hour, Jamarl and Manila tried out a new segment with listeners and Rumble chat, Trivia Friday!In the third hour, Fault Lines was joined by two Podcast hosts who criticized Jamarl and Manila on Twitter for a former thought on an earlier episode to debate ideas.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/1d/1097937468_210:0:1143:700_1920x0_80_0_0_54e62ff9a306c65e224d29c8ad5de60c.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
us, fault lines, student loans, recession, аудио, radio, economy
US Pushing China to the Edge as Carrier Group Heads to South Pacific
On this episode of Fault Lines, host Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan take Friday to a whole new level. In the early hours, they speak about US-China tensions and the US economy. Later on, Fault Lines tries out a new trivia segment and have an on-air debate with podcast hosts who blasted Jamarl and Manila on Twitter.
Greg McCarron and Jeremy Rothe-Kushel - Hosts of the long-running internet radio/podcast The AnteDote
In the first hour, Jamarl and Manila were joined by Mark Frost to discuss all things economy including the upcoming recession, what the American public can expect in the next few years, and the hold student loans has on the American public.
In the second hour, Jamarl and Manila tried out a new segment with listeners and Rumble chat, Trivia Friday!
In the third hour, Fault Lines was joined by two Podcast hosts who criticized Jamarl and Manila on Twitter for a former thought on an earlier episode to debate ideas.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik