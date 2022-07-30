International
US Plunges Into Recession
US Plunges Into Recession
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has created an international incident by announcing plans to visit the Island of Taiwan, and the US has plunged into an economic...
US Plunges into Recession
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has created an international incident by announcing plans to visit the Island of Taiwan, and the US has plunged into an economic recession.
Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to discuss this week's important stories. Will the economic pain of Russian sanctions create a desire to negotiate an end to the conflict? Also, we discuss the Pelosi Taiwan trip and the so-called "rules-based order."Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of Economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss the economy. The Fed enacts a major rate hike as the US tumbles into recession. Also, what is in the "inflation reduction act," and Democrats want Biden out in 2024.Scott Ritter, former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss foreign policy. The Washington Post posits that Ukraine may be starting to win in the conflict. Also, Tony Blinken is set to talk with Sergey Lavrov, and Nancy Pelosi may start World War III.Dr. Colin Campbell, DC senior news correspondent, and Jon Jeter, journalist, and author, join us to discuss this week's important news stories. President Biden's presidency is sinking due to his adherence to neoliberal economic and foreign policy principles. Also, the Roe v Wade decision may not be a game changer for the Democrats in November.Jim Kavanagh, writer at thepolemicist.net and CounterPunch, and Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange, join us to discuss this week's stories. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has created an international incident by announcing plans to visit the Island of Taiwan, and the US has plunged into an economic recession. Also, The Ukrainian president is getting panned for his Vogue photoshoot, and its own policies are economically destroying the EU.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
pelosi, eu sanctions, china, joe biden, israel, recession, taiwan, radio sputnik, the critical hour

US Plunges Into Recession

08:22 GMT 30.07.2022
US Plunges into Recession
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has created an international incident by announcing plans to visit the Island of Taiwan, and the US has plunged into an economic recession.
Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to discuss this week's important stories. Will the economic pain of Russian sanctions create a desire to negotiate an end to the conflict? Also, we discuss the Pelosi Taiwan trip and the so-called "rules-based order."
Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of Economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss the economy. The Fed enacts a major rate hike as the US tumbles into recession. Also, what is in the "inflation reduction act," and Democrats want Biden out in 2024.
Scott Ritter, former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss foreign policy. The Washington Post posits that Ukraine may be starting to win in the conflict. Also, Tony Blinken is set to talk with Sergey Lavrov, and Nancy Pelosi may start World War III.
Dr. Colin Campbell, DC senior news correspondent, and Jon Jeter, journalist, and author, join us to discuss this week's important news stories. President Biden's presidency is sinking due to his adherence to neoliberal economic and foreign policy principles. Also, the Roe v Wade decision may not be a game changer for the Democrats in November.
Jim Kavanagh, writer at thepolemicist.net and CounterPunch, and Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange, join us to discuss this week's stories. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has created an international incident by announcing plans to visit the Island of Taiwan, and the US has plunged into an economic recession. Also, The Ukrainian president is getting panned for his Vogue photoshoot, and its own policies are economically destroying the EU.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
