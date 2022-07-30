International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Situation in Ukraine
On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
https://sputniknews.com/20220730/us-official-if-ukraine-shelled-prison-housing-pows-in-elenovka-they-did-not-mean-to-do-that-1097951009.html
US Official: If Ukraine Shelled Prison Housing POWs in Elenovka ‘They Did Not Mean to Do That’
US Official: If Ukraine Shelled Prison Housing POWs in Elenovka ‘They Did Not Mean to Do That’
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Even if the Ukrainian forces were behind the strike on the Elenovka detention facility housing Ukrainian prisoners of war in Donbass... 30.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-30T05:59+0000
2022-07-30T05:59+0000
situation in ukraine
ukraine
russia
us
himars
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/1e/1097951144_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_57e2cff054637731d84611575917ae79.jpg
“If it happened to be a Ukrainian strike, I promise you, number one - they didn't mean to do that. They certainly care about their own people, and they care about the civilians and military, of their own army,” the official said during a press briefing.The official said even though the Russian military presented some pieces of munition for the US-supplied High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), which, according to Moscow were used to shell the detention facility, it does not necessarily mean that Ukraine is the one to blame since the Russian forces have some of them.Earlier on Friday, a Sputnik correspondent reported that the Elenovka detention center housing Ukrainian prisoners of war was shelled by Ukrainian troops with HIMARS. Medical personnel and troops of the Emergencies Ministry are currently working at the site.The correspondent reported that some of the wreckage contained serial numbers of HIMARS missiles.The building of the detention center had been almost destroyed by a scorching fire, the correspondent reported, adding that Ukrainian militants detained there were almost burned to the ground with their bodies still lying at the site.The territorial defense staff of the Donetsk People’s Republic said on Friday that the death toll from the strike on the detention center in Elenovka reached 53 people, and the number of wounded detainees surpassed 130.
https://sputniknews.com/20220729/ukrainian-strike-kills-53-ukrainian-prisoners-of-war-in-dpr-donetsk-says-1097922539.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/1e/1097951144_160:0:1120:720_1920x0_80_0_0_8c0c64917f35a5dcece77224ee2da95a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukraine, russia, us, himars

US Official: If Ukraine Shelled Prison Housing POWs in Elenovka ‘They Did Not Mean to Do That’

05:59 GMT 30.07.2022
© Sputnik / РИА Новости / Go to the photo bankAftermath of Ukrainian airstrike at a detention center for Ukrainian prisoners of war in Elenovka in DPR, July 29 2022
Aftermath of Ukrainian airstrike at a detention center for Ukrainian prisoners of war in Elenovka in DPR, July 29 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.07.2022
© Sputnik / РИА Новости
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
International
India
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Even if the Ukrainian forces were behind the strike on the Elenovka detention facility housing Ukrainian prisoners of war in Donbass, “they did not mean to do that," a senior US Defense Department official said on Friday.
“If it happened to be a Ukrainian strike, I promise you, number one - they didn't mean to do that. They certainly care about their own people, and they care about the civilians and military, of their own army,” the official said during a press briefing.
The official said even though the Russian military presented some pieces of munition for the US-supplied High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), which, according to Moscow were used to shell the detention facility, it does not necessarily mean that Ukraine is the one to blame since the Russian forces have some of them.
Earlier on Friday, a Sputnik correspondent reported that the Elenovka detention center housing Ukrainian prisoners of war was shelled by Ukrainian troops with HIMARS. Medical personnel and troops of the Emergencies Ministry are currently working at the site.
The correspondent reported that some of the wreckage contained serial numbers of HIMARS missiles.
M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS), a multiple rocket launcher - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.07.2022
Situation in Ukraine
Videos: Ukrainian Strike Kills 53 Ukrainian Prisoners of War in DPR, Donetsk Says
Yesterday, 10:30 GMT
The building of the detention center had been almost destroyed by a scorching fire, the correspondent reported, adding that Ukrainian militants detained there were almost burned to the ground with their bodies still lying at the site.
The territorial defense staff of the Donetsk People’s Republic said on Friday that the death toll from the strike on the detention center in Elenovka reached 53 people, and the number of wounded detainees surpassed 130.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала