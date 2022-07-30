https://sputniknews.com/20220730/the-propaganda-of-ukraine-schumer-manchin-inflation-bill-politics-news-of-the-weird-1097944698.html

The Propaganda of Ukraine, Schumer-Manchin Inflation Bill, Politics, News of the Weird

Trader Joe’s in western Massachusetts became the first of 500 Trader Joe’s to unionize. 30.07.2022, Sputnik International

Peter Kuznick, professor of history and director of the Nuclear Studies Institute at American University in Washington, an expert on 20th century history and the author of many books, including The Untold History of the United States, and Beyond the Laboratory: Scientists as Political Activists in 1930s America joins the show to talk about the long run impact of a prolonged conflict in Ukraine. Then they discuss the Biden Administration’s apparent offer to trade arms trafficker Viktor Bout for Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan.Brian Wright, California attorney and former radio talk show host joined the show. They begin the conversation with the Schumer-Manchin Inflation Reduction Act. Then they talk about the city of San Francisco, which declared a state of emergency yesterday because of the rapid spread of the monkeypox virus, and the World Health Organization, which urged gay and bisexual men yesterday to try to limit their sexual partners until authorities are able to release the monkeypox vaccine.Rae Valencia, Sputnik News Analyst and Producer for Political Misfits joins the conversation to talk about the August 2, 2022 primaries and the latest polls.Brian Doyle, retired assignment editor at Time Magazine and Deputy Press Secretary at DHS joins the show for a sports roundup. NFL minicamp has begun! And as teams begin workouts, fans focus on quarterback controversies, and the Washington Commanders focus on getting rid of their owner. And, the Cleveland Browns are trying to anticipate what will happen to their star quarterback, Deshaun Watson, who was earlier accused of sexual assault by 25 different women.Political Misfit closes the show with News of the Weird.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

