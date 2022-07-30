https://sputniknews.com/20220730/tehran-closes-ranks-with-beijing-amid-taiwan-tensions-stresses-support-for-one-china-policy-1097964777.html

Tehran Closes Ranks With Beijing Amid Taiwan Tensions, Stresses Support for One China Policy

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has expressed solidarity with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Taiwan, informing him that the Islamic Republic wants closer strategic ties with the People’s Republic, and fully supports the One China policy.“Support for the One China policy is a definite and principled policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Raisi said, according to a readout of the hour-long conversation with Xi that was held Friday.The Iranian president informed Xi that Tehran stands ready to enhance cooperation with Beijing in all areas, particularly energy and maritime security, and warned that any attempts by the United States to return the planet to a Cold War-style scenario would be an indication of Washington’s weakness and decline.Iran, he said, has “prepared the necessary ground for collective security and development in West Asia, and can serve as a model for strengthening political confidence and economic development in the region.” The two leaders also discussed Iran’s bids to join the BRICS group of nations and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization security pact.Iran is the second major strategic Chinese partner to express its strong support for Beijing amid the escalating tensions over Taiwan.Also on Friday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov reaffirmed Russia’s commitment to the One China policy, emphasizing that Moscow’s position on the issue is “absolutely clear” and “unchanged.”The One China Policy stipulates that the People’s Republic is the sole China in the world, and that Taiwan is a part of China. The policy is adhered to by the vast majority of the United Nations, including the US, at least in principle.“But in practice, as you understand, their deeds do not always match their words,” Lavrov said, referring to the present tensions in his comments Friday.China-US tensions over Taiwan began to escalate from the very first day of Joe Biden’s presidency, with Beijing blasting Washington for inviting the island’s diplomatic representative in Washington, DC to his inauguration. In the 18 months since, Biden has repeatedly suggested that the US would come to Taipei’s defense in the event of Chinese “aggression,” breaking with his predecessors’ policy of ‘strategic ambiguity’ in relation to the island.Tensions over Taiwan have come to a a head over the past two weeks after the Financial Times reported on July 19 that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi – the third most senior official in Washington after Biden and Vice President Harris – might visit Taiwan as part of a broader Asia trip with fellow members of Congress.Chinese officials and media have warned Pelosi not to visit Taipei, and the People’s Liberation Army and the US Navy have ramped up military activities around the island.Pelosi set a course for Asia on Saturday, and is formally expected to visit Japan, South Korea, Indonesia and Singapore. The speaker and her staff have refused to comment on her travel plans and whether the trip may include a Taiwan stopover, citing security considerations.

