International
https://sputniknews.com/20220730/skyrocketing-inflation-energy-consumption-cuts-endanger-european-solidarity-reports-say-1097951627.html
Skyrocketing Inflation, Energy Consumption Cuts Endanger European Solidarity, Reports Say
Skyrocketing Inflation, Energy Consumption Cuts Endanger European Solidarity, Reports Say
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The solidarity of the European countries' positions on Russia has been severely tested amid rising inflation and energy conservation... 30.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-30T06:53+0000
2022-07-30T06:56+0000
eu
inflation
energy
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/07/1097061121_0:53:3010:1746_1920x0_80_0_0_94e081fea4dae8129a213deda3f6ec65.jpg
The media said that the EU has shown a united front since Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine, but rapidly rising inflation, a cost-of-living crisis and the real prospect of energy rationing have created a rift among European leaders.According to the newspaper, there are some signs that unity among European countries on the energy issue does not look as strong as it could be and could collapse under the pressure of consumers.Since 2021, energy prices in Europe have been growing as part of a global trend. After the beginning of Russia's operation in Ukraine and the adoption of several packages of sanctions against Moscow in the West, inflation accelerated and fuel prices have been growing exponentially. On Wednesday, the prices reached $2,500 per 1,000 cubic meters after Gazprom announced its plans to reduce supplies via a key gas pipeline starting July 27 to no more than 33 million cubic meters per day, 20% of the pipeline's nominal capacity.On Tuesday, the EU energy ministers reached a political agreement on the so-called "Save Gas for a Safe Winter" plan on coordinated demand reduction measures for gas. The emergency plan recommends a voluntary 15% cut in natural gas consumption from August 2022 to March 2023, which the member states will institute "with measures of their own choice."Several nations have already voiced their opposition to consumption cuts, including Italy, Poland, Hungary, Portugal, Greece and Spain.
https://sputniknews.com/20220726/eu-energy-ministers-reach-political-agreement-on-gas-reduction-framework---czech-presidency-1097809753.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/07/1097061121_139:0:2870:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_44befd01c7235a53f6711c49c673c56e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
eu, inflation, energy

Skyrocketing Inflation, Energy Consumption Cuts Endanger European Solidarity, Reports Say

06:53 GMT 30.07.2022 (Updated: 06:56 GMT 30.07.2022)
© AFP 2022 / JOE KLAMARPicture taken on May 9,2022 shows equipment operated by GCA (Gas Connect Austria) and TAG (Trans Austria Gas pipelines) at one of the largest interconnection gas hubs in Europe at Baumgarten an der March, Lower Austria
Picture taken on May 9,2022 shows equipment operated by GCA (Gas Connect Austria) and TAG (Trans Austria Gas pipelines) at one of the largest interconnection gas hubs in Europe at Baumgarten an der March, Lower Austria - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.07.2022
© AFP 2022 / JOE KLAMAR
Subscribe
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The solidarity of the European countries' positions on Russia has been severely tested amid rising inflation and energy conservation measures, the Financial Times reported on Saturday.
The media said that the EU has shown a united front since Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine, but rapidly rising inflation, a cost-of-living crisis and the real prospect of energy rationing have created a rift among European leaders.
According to the newspaper, there are some signs that unity among European countries on the energy issue does not look as strong as it could be and could collapse under the pressure of consumers.
Since 2021, energy prices in Europe have been growing as part of a global trend. After the beginning of Russia's operation in Ukraine and the adoption of several packages of sanctions against Moscow in the West, inflation accelerated and fuel prices have been growing exponentially. On Wednesday, the prices reached $2,500 per 1,000 cubic meters after Gazprom announced its plans to reduce supplies via a key gas pipeline starting July 27 to no more than 33 million cubic meters per day, 20% of the pipeline's nominal capacity.
Luxembourg's Energy Minister Claude Turmes, second left, speaks with Denmark's Minister for Climate Dan Jorgensen, center, and Czech Republic's Minister for Industry Josef Sikela, second right, during an emergency meeting of EU energy ministers in Brussels on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.07.2022
EU Energy Ministers Reach Political Agreement on Gas Reduction Framework
26 July, 10:04 GMT
On Tuesday, the EU energy ministers reached a political agreement on the so-called "Save Gas for a Safe Winter" plan on coordinated demand reduction measures for gas. The emergency plan recommends a voluntary 15% cut in natural gas consumption from August 2022 to March 2023, which the member states will institute "with measures of their own choice."
Several nations have already voiced their opposition to consumption cuts, including Italy, Poland, Hungary, Portugal, Greece and Spain.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала