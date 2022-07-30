https://sputniknews.com/20220730/second-monkeypox-death-reportedly-recorded-in-spain-1097961527.html

Second Monkeypox Death Reportedly Recorded in Spain

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The second monkeypox-related death has been registered in Spain in as many days, making it also the second lethal case for Europe... 30.07.2022, Sputnik International

The first monkeypox-related death in Spain, and Europe, was registered on Friday. The Spanish health ministry did not specify the gender in either of the cases.As of Friday, the Spanish health ministry confirmed 4,298 monkeypox cases in the country since the start of the outbreak in Europe in spring, of whom more than 4,000 are men.The same day Brazil reported its first monkeypox-related death, the world's first outside the African continent in the current outbreak, in a 41-year-old man.On July 23, the World Health Organization declared the monkeypox outbreak as an international public health emergency. Over 22,000 cases have been reported worldwide in more than 70 countries.

