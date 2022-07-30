International
Second Monkeypox Death Reportedly Recorded in Spain
Second Monkeypox Death Reportedly Recorded in Spain
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The second monkeypox-related death has been registered in Spain in as many days, making it also the second lethal case for Europe... 30.07.2022, Sputnik International
The first monkeypox-related death in Spain, and Europe, was registered on Friday. The Spanish health ministry did not specify the gender in either of the cases.As of Friday, the Spanish health ministry confirmed 4,298 monkeypox cases in the country since the start of the outbreak in Europe in spring, of whom more than 4,000 are men.The same day Brazil reported its first monkeypox-related death, the world's first outside the African continent in the current outbreak, in a 41-year-old man.On July 23, the World Health Organization declared the monkeypox outbreak as an international public health emergency. Over 22,000 cases have been reported worldwide in more than 70 countries.
Second Monkeypox Death Reportedly Recorded in Spain

14:59 GMT 30.07.2022 (Updated: 15:00 GMT 30.07.2022)
This 1997 image provided by the CDC during an investigation into an outbreak of monkeypox, which took place in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), formerly Zaire, and depicts the dorsal surfaces of the hands of a monkeypox case patient, who was displaying the appearance of the characteristic rash during its recuperative stage.
This 1997 image provided by the CDC during an investigation into an outbreak of monkeypox, which took place in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), formerly Zaire, and depicts the dorsal surfaces of the hands of a monkeypox case patient, who was displaying the appearance of the characteristic rash during its recuperative stage. The World Health Organization is convening its emergency committee on Thursday, July 21, 2022 to consider for the second time within weeks whether the expanding outbreak of monkeypox should be declared a global crisis. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.07.2022
© AP Photo / CDC
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The second monkeypox-related death has been registered in Spain in as many days, making it also the second lethal case for Europe registered, the Cadena SER broadcaster reported on Saturday, citing the health ministry.
The first monkeypox-related death in Spain, and Europe, was registered on Friday. The Spanish health ministry did not specify the gender in either of the cases.
As of Friday, the Spanish health ministry confirmed 4,298 monkeypox cases in the country since the start of the outbreak in Europe in spring, of whom more than 4,000 are men.
SEATTLE, WA - JULY 12: A swab that tested positive for the Monkeypox virus is seen at the UW Medicine Virology Laboratory at the UW Medicine Virology Laboratory on July 12, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.07.2022
New York Governor Declares State Disaster Emergency Over Monkeypox
04:35 GMT
The same day Brazil reported its first monkeypox-related death, the world's first outside the African continent in the current outbreak, in a 41-year-old man.
On July 23, the World Health Organization declared the monkeypox outbreak as an international public health emergency. Over 22,000 cases have been reported worldwide in more than 70 countries.
