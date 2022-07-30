Second Monkeypox Death Reportedly Recorded in Spain
14:59 GMT 30.07.2022 (Updated: 15:00 GMT 30.07.2022)
© AP Photo / CDCThis 1997 image provided by the CDC during an investigation into an outbreak of monkeypox, which took place in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), formerly Zaire, and depicts the dorsal surfaces of the hands of a monkeypox case patient, who was displaying the appearance of the characteristic rash during its recuperative stage. The World Health Organization is convening its emergency committee on Thursday, July 21, 2022 to consider for the second time within weeks whether the expanding outbreak of monkeypox should be declared a global crisis.
© AP Photo / CDC
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The second monkeypox-related death has been registered in Spain in as many days, making it also the second lethal case for Europe registered, the Cadena SER broadcaster reported on Saturday, citing the health ministry.
The first monkeypox-related death in Spain, and Europe, was registered on Friday. The Spanish health ministry did not specify the gender in either of the cases.
As of Friday, the Spanish health ministry confirmed 4,298 monkeypox cases in the country since the start of the outbreak in Europe in spring, of whom more than 4,000 are men.
The same day Brazil reported its first monkeypox-related death, the world's first outside the African continent in the current outbreak, in a 41-year-old man.
On July 23, the World Health Organization declared the monkeypox outbreak as an international public health emergency. Over 22,000 cases have been reported worldwide in more than 70 countries.