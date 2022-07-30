https://sputniknews.com/20220730/russia-invites-un-red-cross-to-probe-shelling-of-elenovka-pre-trial-detention-center-1097967171.html

Russia Invites UN, Red Cross to Probe Shelling of Elenovka Pre-Trial Detention Center

Russia Invites UN, Red Cross to Probe Shelling of Elenovka Pre-Trial Detention Center

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia has invited experts from the United Nations and the Red Cross to participate in the investigation into the deadly shelling of the

"In order to conduct an objective investigation of the attack on the pre-trial detention center in Elenovka, which led to the death of a large number of Ukrainian prisoners of war, the Russian Federation has officially invited experts from the UN and the International Committee of the Red Cross," the defense ministry said on Sunday.The Elenovka detention center, hosting Ukrainian prisoners of war, was shelled by Ukrainian troops with US-supplied High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) on Friday morning. According to the DPR territorial defense, the death toll from the strike has reached 53, and the number of wounded has surpassed 130.The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) offered its support in the evacuation of the wounded on Friday. UN spokesman Farhan Haq said on Saturday that the United Nations was ready to conduct an investigation into the Elenovka shelling.DPR head Denis Pushilin said on Friday that the shelling of the detention facility was premeditated and launched because the militants imprisoned there, particularly those from the nationalist Azov battalion, had started to give testimonies implicating the Kiev regime.

