https://sputniknews.com/20220730/over-1000-entities-listed-as-users-of-russian-facial-recognition-software-report-says-1097965359.html

Over 1,000 Entities Listed as Users of Russian Facial Recognition Software, Report Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - More than 1,000 organizations from over 60 countries — including Intel, SpaceX, Interpol and Philip Morris — have received a license to use... 30.07.2022, Sputnik International

According to the Business Insider website, citing a database obtained from an anonymous source, more than 1,100 governemnt and business entities received a license to use the face recognition tool.Most entries on the user list are police and military agencies such as Interpol, the Federal Police of Brazil and the Thai armed forces, as well as Russian government organizations, including the Russian Federal Security Service and the penitentiary system. The list also includes at least 20 entities that are based in Ukraine.A Philip Morris spokesperson confirmed that the company previously considered using the Russian technology but ultimately acquired it from another company. Intel and Nokia, on the other hand, are denying using FindFace.NtechLab confirmed that the list included several current clients and also companies and organizations that tested the software for different purposes.

https://sputniknews.com/20200223/leaked-report-reveals-europol-eyes-pan-european-facial-recognition-network-amid-fears-us-may-join-1078386627.html

