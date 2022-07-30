International
New York Governor Declares State Disaster Emergency Over Monkeypox
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - New York Governor Kathy Hochul has declared a state disaster emergency over the spread of monkeypox.
On July 23, the World Health Organization declared the monkeypox outbreak as an international public health emergency. Over 22,000 cases have been reported worldwide in more than 70 countries.The United States has recorded about 5,200 monkeypox cases so far, with 1,345 of them in the state of New York.
04:35 GMT 30.07.2022
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - New York Governor Kathy Hochul has declared a state disaster emergency over the spread of monkeypox.
"I am declaring a State Disaster Emergency to strengthen our ongoing efforts to confront the monkeypox outbreak. This Executive Order enables us to respond more swiftly, and allows health care professionals to take additional steps that will help get more New Yorkers vaccinated," Hochul wrote on his Twitter page.
She stressed that more than one in four cases of monkeypox in the United States are registered in New York.
"We are working around the clock to secure more vaccines, expand testing capacity, and educate New Yorkers on how to stay safe," Hochul said.
On July 23, the World Health Organization declared the monkeypox outbreak as an international public health emergency. Over 22,000 cases have been reported worldwide in more than 70 countries.
The United States has recorded about 5,200 monkeypox cases so far, with 1,345 of them in the state of New York.
