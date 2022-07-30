International
Situation in Ukraine
On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
LIVE UDPATES: Gazprom Cuts Off All Gas Supplies to Latvia For Non-Payment in Rubles
Russia began its special military operation "to demiltiarize and de-Nazify" Ukraine in late February after the People's Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had... 30.07.2022, Sputnik International
ukraine, russia, donbass, nato, us, conflict, eu, himars, sanctions
LIVE UDPATES: Gazprom Cuts Off All Gas Supplies to Latvia For Non-Payment in Rubles

07:21 GMT 30.07.2022 (Updated: 07:25 GMT 30.07.2022)
Being updated
Russia began its special military operation "to demiltiarize and de-Nazify" Ukraine in late February after the People's Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had asked for help to repel continued attacks carried out by Kiev forces.
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed the situation in Ukraine during a phone call on Friday evening.
Lavrov stressed that the goals of the Russian operation in Ukraine will be achieved, including the liberation of the LPR and DPR. Russia's top diplomat repeatedly emphasized that the West's supplies of arms to Ukraine were "prolonging the conflict", leading to unnecessary casualties.
After the start of the Russian operation in Ukraine to protect civilians of the Donbass region, the US, the UK and their allies in Europe and Asia have imposed several packages of sanctions against Russia in response to what they portray as the "invasion" of Ukraine.
07:18 GMT 30.07.2022
Gazprom Fully Stops Gas Supplies to Latvia Due to Non-Payment in Rubles
Gazprom announced on Saturday that it has terminated gas supplies to Latvia due to violations of the conditions of gas withdrawal.

"Today Gazprom has stopped gas supplies to Latvia as part of the July application, due to violations of the conditions of gas withdrawal," the company said on Telegram.
06:26 GMT 30.07.2022
Ukrainian Forces Strike Kakhovskaya HPP in Kherson Region With HIMARS, Attack Repelled, Local Authorities Say
06:01 GMT 30.07.2022
Situation in Ukraine
US Official: If Ukraine Shelled Prison Housing POWs in Elenovka ‘They Did Not Mean to Do That’
05:59 GMT
