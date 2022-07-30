Russia began its special military operation "to demiltiarize and de-Nazify" Ukraine in late February after the People's Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had asked for help to repel continued attacks carried out by Kiev forces.

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed the situation in Ukraine during a phone call on Friday evening.

Lavrov stressed that the goals of the Russian operation in Ukraine will be achieved, including the liberation of the LPR and DPR. Russia's top diplomat repeatedly emphasized that the West's supplies of arms to Ukraine were "prolonging the conflict", leading to unnecessary casualties.

After the start of the Russian operation in Ukraine to protect civilians of the Donbass region, the US, the UK and their allies in Europe and Asia have imposed several packages of sanctions against Russia in response to what they portray as the "invasion" of Ukraine.

