Japan Tells US It Wants to Stay in Russia-Led Gas Project Sakhalin-2

The 2+2 format talks were held in Washington on Friday between Japan, represented by Hagiuda and Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa, and the United States, represented by Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo. The parties discussed energy security, including supplies of liquified natural gas (LNG)."There were calls for us to leave [the Sakhalin-2 project], but the withdrawal would mean that we cede our share to third countries and Russia makes a huge profit. We have explained to the US side that we want to keep status quo, and I think we have reached an understanding," Hagiuda told a press conference after the meeting, as quoted by the NHK broadcaster.In mid-July, Japanese media reported that the Japanese government is intending to secure its participation in the Sakhalin-2 project.Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree in early July that allows Russia to create a new project operator that will take charge of Sakhalin-2 from Sakhalin Energy Investment Co. Russia's Gazprom will keep a majority stake of 50% plus one share. Shell has already promised to sell its 27.5% stake, while Japanese companies Mitsui and Mitsubishi reportedly plan to hold on to their 12.5% and 10% stakes.The Sakhalin-2 project is exploring two reserves in Russia's Far East in the northeast of the Sakhalin shelf in the Okhotsk Sea. The Piltun-Astokhskoye reserve is believed to store mainly oil and the Lunskoye reserve mainly gas. The infrastructure includes three offshore platforms, an integrated onshore processing facility, an oil shipping terminal and an LNG plant with a capacity of 9.6 million tonnes per year.Sakhalin-2 accounts for about 9% of Japan's LNG imports.

