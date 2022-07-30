International
https://sputniknews.com/20220730/japan-tells-us-it-wants-to-stay-in-russia-led-gas-project-sakhalin-2-1097958205.html
Japan Tells US It Wants to Stay in Russia-Led Gas Project Sakhalin-2
Japan Tells US It Wants to Stay in Russia-Led Gas Project Sakhalin-2
TOKYO (Sputnik) - Japan has informed the United States of its intention to retain its shares in the multi-party oil and gas project Sakhalin-2, where Russia's... 30.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-30T12:22+0000
2022-07-30T12:26+0000
japan
russia
us
sakhalin-2
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105797/92/1057979286_0:312:3001:2000_1920x0_80_0_0_c2a366521af160cc72a8e46cc06d84b9.jpg
The 2+2 format talks were held in Washington on Friday between Japan, represented by Hagiuda and Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa, and the United States, represented by Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo. The parties discussed energy security, including supplies of liquified natural gas (LNG)."There were calls for us to leave [the Sakhalin-2 project], but the withdrawal would mean that we cede our share to third countries and Russia makes a huge profit. We have explained to the US side that we want to keep status quo, and I think we have reached an understanding," Hagiuda told a press conference after the meeting, as quoted by the NHK broadcaster.In mid-July, Japanese media reported that the Japanese government is intending to secure its participation in the Sakhalin-2 project.Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree in early July that allows Russia to create a new project operator that will take charge of Sakhalin-2 from Sakhalin Energy Investment Co. Russia's Gazprom will keep a majority stake of 50% plus one share. Shell has already promised to sell its 27.5% stake, while Japanese companies Mitsui and Mitsubishi reportedly plan to hold on to their 12.5% and 10% stakes.The Sakhalin-2 project is exploring two reserves in Russia's Far East in the northeast of the Sakhalin shelf in the Okhotsk Sea. The Piltun-Astokhskoye reserve is believed to store mainly oil and the Lunskoye reserve mainly gas. The infrastructure includes three offshore platforms, an integrated onshore processing facility, an oil shipping terminal and an LNG plant with a capacity of 9.6 million tonnes per year.Sakhalin-2 accounts for about 9% of Japan's LNG imports.
https://sputniknews.com/20220713/japans-economy-minister-calls-on-us-australia-to-boost-lng-production-increase-supplies-1097281147.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105797/92/1057979286_135:0:2802:2000_1920x0_80_0_0_5a7587f8ecfb979d61770497cbf6a994.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
japan, russia, us, sakhalin-2

Japan Tells US It Wants to Stay in Russia-Led Gas Project Sakhalin-2

12:22 GMT 30.07.2022 (Updated: 12:26 GMT 30.07.2022)
© Sputnik / Sergey Krasnouhov / Go to the photo bankRussia's liquified natural gas (LNG) production facility (File)
Russia's liquified natural gas (LNG) production facility (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.07.2022
© Sputnik / Sergey Krasnouhov
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
International
India
TOKYO (Sputnik) - Japan has informed the United States of its intention to retain its shares in the multi-party oil and gas project Sakhalin-2, where Russia's Gazprom is the majority shareholder, Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Koichi Hagiuda said on Saturday after 2+2 economic talks in Washington.
The 2+2 format talks were held in Washington on Friday between Japan, represented by Hagiuda and Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa, and the United States, represented by Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo. The parties discussed energy security, including supplies of liquified natural gas (LNG).
"There were calls for us to leave [the Sakhalin-2 project], but the withdrawal would mean that we cede our share to third countries and Russia makes a huge profit. We have explained to the US side that we want to keep status quo, and I think we have reached an understanding," Hagiuda told a press conference after the meeting, as quoted by the NHK broadcaster.
In mid-July, Japanese media reported that the Japanese government is intending to secure its participation in the Sakhalin-2 project.
The LNG carrier, a tank ship designed for transporting liquefied natural gas, Arctic Voyager is setting for sail in the port of Rotterdam, The Netherlands on July 6, 2011 - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.07.2022
Japan's Economy Minister Calls on US, Australia to Boost LNG Production, Increase Supplies
13 July, 15:44 GMT
Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree in early July that allows Russia to create a new project operator that will take charge of Sakhalin-2 from Sakhalin Energy Investment Co. Russia's Gazprom will keep a majority stake of 50% plus one share. Shell has already promised to sell its 27.5% stake, while Japanese companies Mitsui and Mitsubishi reportedly plan to hold on to their 12.5% and 10% stakes.
The Sakhalin-2 project is exploring two reserves in Russia's Far East in the northeast of the Sakhalin shelf in the Okhotsk Sea. The Piltun-Astokhskoye reserve is believed to store mainly oil and the Lunskoye reserve mainly gas. The infrastructure includes three offshore platforms, an integrated onshore processing facility, an oil shipping terminal and an LNG plant with a capacity of 9.6 million tonnes per year.
Sakhalin-2 accounts for about 9% of Japan's LNG imports.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала