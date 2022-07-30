https://sputniknews.com/20220730/japan-reports-spike-in-dolphins-attacking-people-1097962711.html
Japan Reports Spike in Dolphins Attacking People
Japan Reports Spike in Dolphins Attacking People
TOKYO (Sputnik) - A beach in the Japanese city of Fukui has seen an increase in dolphin attacks on people, Japanese media reported on Saturday. 30.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-30T16:33+0000
2022-07-30T16:33+0000
2022-07-30T16:33+0000
japan
dolphins
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107745/87/1077458716_0:51:1920:1131_1920x0_80_0_0_64197fe968ae2dc8c520f7677a79d298.jpg
According to the NHK broadcaster, two people complained on Friday about being bitten by dolphins. Due to the attacks, the beach was temporarily closed on the same day.The city authorities have increased the number of buoys and are trying to use ultrasound to scare dolphins away. At the same time, the city noted that beachgoers often try touching dolphins or even riding them and urged people not to approach and watch them from the shore instead.There was also an earlier case when a dolphin chased a diver at the depth of 6 meters (20 feet) trying to bite the diver's equipment. The diver managed to escape when the dolphin had to resurface for air.Dolphins started appearing near the beach this May, with reports about them attacking people starting to appear in July.
https://sputniknews.com/20220514/threes-a-crowd-two-sexually-aroused-dolphins-playing-with-anaconda-wow-scientists-1095513702.html
japan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107745/87/1077458716_120:0:1825:1279_1920x0_80_0_0_7de7a8129de96b17a85822c9e24cc94c.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
japan, dolphins
Japan Reports Spike in Dolphins Attacking People
TOKYO (Sputnik) - A beach in the Japanese city of Fukui has seen an increase in dolphin attacks on people, Japanese media reported on Saturday.
According to the NHK broadcaster, two people complained on Friday about being bitten by dolphins
. Due to the attacks, the beach was temporarily closed on the same day.
The city authorities have increased the number of buoys and are trying to use ultrasound to scare dolphins away. At the same time, the city noted that beachgoers often try touching dolphins or even riding them and urged people not to approach and watch them from the shore instead.
There was also an earlier case when a dolphin chased a diver at the depth of 6 meters (20 feet) trying to bite the diver's equipment. The diver managed to escape when the dolphin had to resurface for air.
Dolphins
started appearing near the beach this May, with reports about them attacking people starting to appear in July.