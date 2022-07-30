International
https://sputniknews.com/20220730/japan-reports-spike-in-dolphins-attacking-people-1097962711.html
Japan Reports Spike in Dolphins Attacking People
Japan Reports Spike in Dolphins Attacking People
TOKYO (Sputnik) - A beach in the Japanese city of Fukui has seen an increase in dolphin attacks on people, Japanese media reported on Saturday. 30.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-30T16:33+0000
2022-07-30T16:33+0000
japan
dolphins
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107745/87/1077458716_0:51:1920:1131_1920x0_80_0_0_64197fe968ae2dc8c520f7677a79d298.jpg
According to the NHK broadcaster, two people complained on Friday about being bitten by dolphins. Due to the attacks, the beach was temporarily closed on the same day.The city authorities have increased the number of buoys and are trying to use ultrasound to scare dolphins away. At the same time, the city noted that beachgoers often try touching dolphins or even riding them and urged people not to approach and watch them from the shore instead.There was also an earlier case when a dolphin chased a diver at the depth of 6 meters (20 feet) trying to bite the diver's equipment. The diver managed to escape when the dolphin had to resurface for air.Dolphins started appearing near the beach this May, with reports about them attacking people starting to appear in July.
https://sputniknews.com/20220514/threes-a-crowd-two-sexually-aroused-dolphins-playing-with-anaconda-wow-scientists-1095513702.html
japan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107745/87/1077458716_120:0:1825:1279_1920x0_80_0_0_7de7a8129de96b17a85822c9e24cc94c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
japan, dolphins

Japan Reports Spike in Dolphins Attacking People

16:33 GMT 30.07.2022
CC0 / / Dolphin
Dolphin - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.07.2022
CC0 / /
Subscribe
International
India
TOKYO (Sputnik) - A beach in the Japanese city of Fukui has seen an increase in dolphin attacks on people, Japanese media reported on Saturday.
According to the NHK broadcaster, two people complained on Friday about being bitten by dolphins. Due to the attacks, the beach was temporarily closed on the same day.
The city authorities have increased the number of buoys and are trying to use ultrasound to scare dolphins away. At the same time, the city noted that beachgoers often try touching dolphins or even riding them and urged people not to approach and watch them from the shore instead.
A river dolphin. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.05.2022
Three’s a Crowd? Two ‘Sexually Aroused’ Dolphins Playing With Anaconda Wow Scientists
14 May, 14:42 GMT
There was also an earlier case when a dolphin chased a diver at the depth of 6 meters (20 feet) trying to bite the diver's equipment. The diver managed to escape when the dolphin had to resurface for air.
Dolphins started appearing near the beach this May, with reports about them attacking people starting to appear in July.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала