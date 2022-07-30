https://sputniknews.com/20220730/japan-reports-spike-in-dolphins-attacking-people-1097962711.html

Japan Reports Spike in Dolphins Attacking People

TOKYO (Sputnik) - A beach in the Japanese city of Fukui has seen an increase in dolphin attacks on people, Japanese media reported on Saturday. 30.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-30T16:33+0000

2022-07-30T16:33+0000

2022-07-30T16:33+0000

According to the NHK broadcaster, two people complained on Friday about being bitten by dolphins. Due to the attacks, the beach was temporarily closed on the same day.The city authorities have increased the number of buoys and are trying to use ultrasound to scare dolphins away. At the same time, the city noted that beachgoers often try touching dolphins or even riding them and urged people not to approach and watch them from the shore instead.There was also an earlier case when a dolphin chased a diver at the depth of 6 meters (20 feet) trying to bite the diver's equipment. The diver managed to escape when the dolphin had to resurface for air.Dolphins started appearing near the beach this May, with reports about them attacking people starting to appear in July.

