https://sputniknews.com/20220730/hersheys-warns-of-halloween-candy-shortage-because-of-disruptions-to-supply-change-1097954973.html

Hershey's Warns Of Halloween Candy Shortage Because Of Disruptions to Supply Chain

Hershey's Warns Of Halloween Candy Shortage Because Of Disruptions to Supply Chain

For the chocolate maker, Halloween used to be the busiest and most profitable time of the year, accounting for about 10 percent of its annual sales. 30.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-30T13:28+0000

2022-07-30T13:28+0000

2022-07-30T13:50+0000

halloween

candy

shortage

chocolate

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/1e/1097955141_265:0:1655:782_1920x0_80_0_0_8225fccc536f2063d6c72d583c405ed3.jpg

US chocolate-maker Hershey's has warned consumers that it will probably be unable to meet demand for candy during the Halloween season because of difficulties which have arisen because of disruptions to the global supply chain. According to Hershey’s chief executive, Michele Buck, the company “will not be able fully to meet consumer demand,” because of a lack of necessary ingredients - primarily cocoa and edible oil - for its sweets. In an interview with the BBC, Buck explained that Hershey's has been buying equipment and ingredients from Germany which recently had to resort to energy-saving measures amid disruptions in gas supplies from Russia. At present the business is focusing on fulfilling everyday demand at the expense of the busy Halloween season, Buck said, adding that was a “tough decision”.Other companies are facing similar problems, and Swiss chocolatier Nestlé - which produces KitKat and Smarties - had to raise its prices by 6.5 percent.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sofia Chegodaeva

Sofia Chegodaeva

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sofia Chegodaeva

halloween, candy, shortage, chocolate