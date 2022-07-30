https://sputniknews.com/20220730/hersheys-warns-of-halloween-candy-shortage-because-of-disruptions-to-supply-change-1097954973.html
Hershey's Warns Of Halloween Candy Shortage Because Of Disruptions to Supply Chain
Hershey's Warns Of Halloween Candy Shortage Because Of Disruptions to Supply Chain
For the chocolate maker, Halloween used to be the busiest and most profitable time of the year, accounting for about 10 percent of its annual sales.
US chocolate-maker Hershey's has warned consumers that it will probably be unable to meet demand for candy during the Halloween season because of difficulties which have arisen because of disruptions to the global supply chain. According to Hershey’s chief executive, Michele Buck, the company “will not be able fully to meet consumer demand,” because of a lack of necessary ingredients - primarily cocoa and edible oil - for its sweets. In an interview with the BBC, Buck explained that Hershey's has been buying equipment and ingredients from Germany which recently had to resort to energy-saving measures amid disruptions in gas supplies from Russia. At present the business is focusing on fulfilling everyday demand at the expense of the busy Halloween season, Buck said, adding that was a “tough decision”.Other companies are facing similar problems, and Swiss chocolatier Nestlé - which produces KitKat and Smarties - had to raise its prices by 6.5 percent.
Hershey's Warns Of Halloween Candy Shortage Because Of Disruptions to Supply Chain
13:28 GMT 30.07.2022 (Updated: 13:50 GMT 30.07.2022)
For the chocolate maker, Halloween used to be the busiest and most profitable time of the year, accounting for about 10 percent of its annual sales.
US chocolate-maker Hershey's has warned consumers that it will probably be unable to meet demand for candy during the Halloween season because of difficulties which have arisen because of disruptions to the global supply chain.
According to Hershey’s chief executive, Michele Buck, the company “will not be able fully to meet consumer demand,” because of a lack of necessary ingredients - primarily cocoa and edible oil - for its sweets. In an interview with the BBC, Buck explained that Hershey's has been buying equipment and ingredients from Germany which recently had to resort to energy-saving measures amid disruptions in gas supplies from Russia.
At present the business is focusing on fulfilling everyday demand at the expense of the busy Halloween season, Buck said, adding that was a “tough decision”.
Other companies are facing similar problems, and Swiss chocolatier Nestlé - which produces KitKat and Smarties - had to raise its prices by 6.5 percent.