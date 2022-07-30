International
Guatemala's President Alejandro Giammattei Uninjured After Assassination Attempt by Assailants
Guatemala's President Alejandro Giammattei Uninjured After Assassination Attempt by Assailants
According to local media, the presidential entourage came under fire but the head of state emerged unscathed in the northwestern region of Huehuetenango. 30.07.2022, Sputnik International
Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei was uninjured following an apparent assassination attempt by unknown assailants Saturday, according to Guatemalan radio station Sonora es la Noticia. Preliminary reports indicate multiple people on the scene suffered injuries, but Giammattei was not among them.The presidency has yet to comment on the alleged assassination attempt, but a journalist with a state news agency accompanying the presidential delegation told EFE the group is now returning to Guatemala City.The identity and possible motives of the perpetrators remains unknown at this time, but the Guatemalan outlet says an armed group which subsequently fled towards Mexico was responsible.MORE DETAILS TO COME.
21:03 GMT 30.07.2022 (Updated: 21:36 GMT 30.07.2022)
