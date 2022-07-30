https://sputniknews.com/20220730/going-down-joe-bidens-approval-ratings-reach-new-lows-polls-suggest-1097954528.html

Going Down: Joe Biden's Approval Ratings Reach New Lows, Polls Suggest

Not only are US President Joe Biden's efforts in the White House now appreciated by a nugatory 38 percent of Americans, even the Democrats - his own party ... 30.07.2022, Sputnik International

As the United States struggles with inflation and appears to be slipping into technical recession, US President Joe Biden’s approval rating continues to plummet.According to Gallup, Biden’s job approval rating has reached a new personal low of 38 percent in July, having ranged between 43 and 40 percent from September 2021 to June.A survey conducted by the company this month also reveals that 59 percent of Americans disapprove of Biden’s performance in office - the worst number for him so far - and that 45 percent of Americans strongly disapprove of how he is doing his job: only 13 percent (almost one in 10) strongly approve.Gallup also points out that Biden’s sixth-quarter approval rating, with an average of 40 percent of Americans approving of his job, is the lowest for an elected president.Biden’s support among the Democrats also seems no better, with Gallup research showing that only 78 percent of them approve of his performance, and only 31 percent of independents think he's doing well - both figures a new low for the POTUS.As for Republicans, Gallup described their approval as being “scarce”, with only a 5 percent approval rating for the job Biden has been doing.Meanwhile, Biden recently insisted that the US economy is merely “slowing down as the Federal Reserve acts to bring down inflation”, and that the country is “on the right path”.The president made this statement even as the US Bureau of Economic Analysis pronounced that the country’s real gross domestic product “decreased at an annual rate of 0.9 percent in the second quarter of 2022”.

