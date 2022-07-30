https://sputniknews.com/20220730/former-maharashtra-state-chief-slams-governor-as-row-over-his-controversial-remarks-escalates-1097961766.html

Former Maharashtra State Chief Slams Governor as Row Over His Controversial Remarks Escalates

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari waded into controversy on Friday after his comments at a Mumbai event belittling the local Maharashtrian population... 30.07.2022, Sputnik International

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray has hit out at Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari for his recent comments in which he credited the people of Gujarat and Rajasthan for making Mumbai the financial capital of India.During a speech on Friday, Koshiyari said, "If Gujaratis and Rajasthanis are removed from Maharashtra, especially Mumbai and Thane, no money would be left here.""Mumbai would not be able to remain the financial capital of the country," the Maharashtra governor added.The governor's remarks, however, weren't taken by Thackeray, who was the state chief until last month, before he lost his post due to a rebellion in his party, the Shiv Sena.Furious with Koshiyari's remarks, the Sena chief demanded an apology from him before saying that it was time to send him to jail or back to his home.Thackeray even accused the state's constitutional head of creating division among Hindus of Mumbai."The Governor tried to create a divide among the Hindus, who have been living peacefully for generations in the state irrespective of their caste, creed and religion. Time has come to decide whether to send Koshyari back home or to jail...In the last three years, he has insulted Marathi-speaking people despite staying in Maharashtra. Now through these comments, he has brought disrespect to the governor's post," Thackeray said at a press conference in the state capital Mumbai on Saturday."The Governor is the messenger of the President, he takes the words of the President throughout the country. But if he does the same mistakes then who will take action against him? He has insulted the Marathis and their pride," Thackeray further said.Meanwhile, after the row over his comments escalated, the governor said that he had "no intention of belittling the hard work of Marathi-speaking people" and that his remarks had been misconstrued by the media.

