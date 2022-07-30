Elon Musk Files Response With Counterclaims to Twitter Lawsuit Over $44 Billion Deal

International
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Elon Musk formally responded to Twitter's lawsuit that is seeking to force him to complete the $44 billion acquisition of the social... 30.07.2022
elon musk
twitter
lawsuit
social media
The report said on Friday that Musk filed counterclaims against Twitter's lawsuit, but the details are not viewable to the public as it was made confidentially. However, claims may be available sometime within the next week.The trial for Twitter's lawsuit against Musk is set to start on October 17.Musk has argued the volume of fake accounts on Twitter is higher than the 5% the company had reported as a basis for the deal he had agreed to in April.The Journal reported that Musk's response also included a Warren Buffet quote: “Only when the tide goes out do you discover who’s been swimming naked." It's speculated the note is in reference to Musk's claims of bot Twitter accounts.The takeover was approved by Twitter’s Board of Directors in June, but Musk attempted to terminate the deal in early July, prompting Twitter to file a lawsuit to compel him to follow through on his purchase.
elon musk, twitter, lawsuit, social media

03:36 GMT 30.07.2022
© AFP 2022 / JIM WATSON(FILES) In this file photo taken on February 10, 2022 Elon Musk gestures as he speaks during a press conference at SpaceX's Starbase facility near Boca Chica Village in South Texas.
(FILES) In this file photo taken on February 10, 2022 Elon Musk gestures as he speaks during a press conference at SpaceX's Starbase facility near Boca Chica Village in South Texas. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.07.2022
© AFP 2022 / JIM WATSON
International
India
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Elon Musk formally responded to Twitter's lawsuit that is seeking to force him to complete the $44 billion acquisition of the social media company, The Wall Street Journal reported.
The report said on Friday that Musk filed counterclaims against Twitter's lawsuit, but the details are not viewable to the public as it was made confidentially. However, claims may be available sometime within the next week.
The trial for Twitter's lawsuit against Musk is set to start on October 17.
Musk has argued the volume of fake accounts on Twitter is higher than the 5% the company had reported as a basis for the deal he had agreed to in April.
The Journal reported that Musk's response also included a Warren Buffet quote: “Only when the tide goes out do you discover who’s been swimming naked." It's speculated the note is in reference to Musk's claims of bot Twitter accounts.
The takeover was approved by Twitter’s Board of Directors in June, but Musk attempted to terminate the deal in early July, prompting Twitter to file a lawsuit to compel him to follow through on his purchase.
