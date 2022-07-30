International
China Holding Live-Fire Naval Drills Near Taiwan - Video
China Holding Live-Fire Naval Drills Near Taiwan - Video
14:37 GMT 30.07.2022 (Updated: 15:03 GMT 30.07.2022)
© Photo : eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu JianThe amphibious dock landing ships Wuzhishan (Hull 987), Kunlunshan (Hull 998) and Changbaishan (Hull 989) attached to a landing ship flotilla with the navy under the PLA Southern Theater Command steam alongside in waters of the South China Sea during a maritime training exercise on November 18, 2020
The amphibious dock landing ships Wuzhishan (Hull 987), Kunlunshan (Hull 998) and Changbaishan (Hull 989) attached to a landing ship flotilla with the navy under the PLA Southern Theater Command steam alongside in waters of the South China Sea during a maritime training exercise on November 18, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.07.2022
© Photo : eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Jian
International
India
BEIJING (Sputnik) - The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) is holding military drills with a firing exercise on Saturday in the southeastern province of Fujian across the strait from Taiwan, the maritime safety administration of the Pingtan county said.
The authority issued a warning that live-fire military drills will be held from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. local time (00:00 to 13:00 GMT) and the designated maritime area will be closed for entry to all vessels.
Meanwhile, the Chinese military has been also holding drills since Friday in the western part of the Hainan Strait, which separates the Guangdong province from the island of Hainan as well as near an island located to the south of Guangdong.
The military exercises are taking place ahead of the 95th anniversary of the PLA's establishment as well as a possible visit of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan, which Beijing finds objectionable.
Earlier this month, media reported that Pelosi is set to visit Taiwan in August, drawing a backlash from Beijing. The Chinese Foreign Ministry said that in the event of Pelosi's visit, Beijing will take decisive measures to protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity, and the US will be fully responsible for all the consequences resulting from the visit.
