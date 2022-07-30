https://sputniknews.com/20220730/boris--carrie-johnson-to-hold-wedding-party-at-estate-of-major-tory-donor---photo-1097952421.html

Boris Johnson married Carrie Symonds at Westminster Cathedral in May 2021 but because of coronavirus restrictions, it was an extremely low-key private ceremony... 30.07.2022, Sputnik International

British retiring prime minister Boris Johnson, 58, and his wife Carrie Johnson, 34, are holding a wedding party on Saturday, 30 July at the Cotswolds estate of major Tory donor, Anthony, Lord Bamford, media reports say. Boris Johnson, who announced his resignation as British Prime Minister and Conservative Party leader on 7 July, abandoned plans to hold the celebration at the prime minister's official country residence, Chequers in Buckinghamshire, after allegations that he was going to delay his departure from office to have a party at the residence. A photo of the venue where the party is supposed to take place has emerged online. It shows a huge white marquee erected in the grounds of Daylesford House in Gloucestershire, owned by Bamford, 76, who is chairman of the JCB construction equipment manufacturer. The businessman supported Johnson's leadership bid in 2019 and has donated more than $12 million to the Tories. According to the Mirror, Bamford is covering at least some of the party's costs.According to media reports, guests will be able to relax on hay bales that have been dotted about outside the tent and enjoy picturesque views across the meadows. Johnson married Carrie Symonds at Westminster Cathedral in May 2021 in a low-key private ceremony that took place amid coronavirus restrictions. The couple have two children together, son Wilfred, who was born in April 2020, and daughter Romy, who was born in December 2021.

