Zelensky Poses for Vogue While Ukrainian Troops Lose Ground

On this episode of Fault Lines, host Jamarl Thomas talks about breaking news topics such as the potential prisoner exchange between the US and Russia, who... 29.07.2022, Sputnik International

Zelensky Poses for Vogue While Ukrainian Troops Lose Ground On this episode of Fault Lines, host Jamarl Thomas talks about breaking news topics such as the potential prisoner exchange between the US and Russia, who voters could possibly see on the ballot in 2024, and an overview of US economics in relation to the current recession.

Elijah Magnier- Veteran War CorrespondentReese Everson - Attorney and Womens’ AdvocateRobert Hockett - Lawyer, Law Professor, and Policy AdvocateIn the first hour, Jamarl was joined by Elijah Magnier to discuss new conflicts arising out of Ukraine and the possible exchange of prisoners between Russia and the United States.In the second hour, Jamarl was joined in studio by Reese Everson to discuss all things political from potential candidates for the 2024 elections, to the Biden Administration's approval rating.In the third hour, Fault Lines was joined by Robert Hockett to discuss all things economics from the FED to inflation and how this country can move forward after such a hard recession.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

