XR Technologies to Bring Everything Onto Exciting, Immersive Playing Field, XR Central Founder Says

The extended reality (XR) market is reportedly expected to register 57.91 percent growth from 2022-27. One of the main driving factors for the market is the... 29.07.2022, Sputnik International

XR Central (XRC), an interactive tech studio focused on solving real business problems with metaverse technology, has developed an in-house product called "Metaqube" that will provide a one-step solution for all metaverse needs.In an interview with Sputnik, XR Central's founder and director Shrey Mishra talked about the paradigm shift in technology with the use of metaverse.Sputnik: How can augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) play an effective and efficient role in bringing about a paradigm shift and replacing the traditional mode in all spheres of our lives?Shrey Mishra: At present, technology and web services are structured in a way where work, entertainment, and social lives are completely separate from each other. AR and VR aim to unite all these different parts of a person’s digital life into one immersive experience.You can hang out with your friends and family in virtual rooms, explore an open-world environment and build buildings and run virtual businesses, and go to work using state-of-the-art chat, voice, and AI technology.The traditional way of doing things is cumbersome, but XR technologies and the metaverse are going to transform everything and bring it onto an exciting, immersive playing field.Sputnik: How does MetaQube, as a metaverse builder, enable a single window for all XR content and resolve actual business problems with gamification, augmented reality, and virtual reality?Shrey Mishra: MetaQube is run on a very powerful gaming engine, which makes it easy for users and creators to develop their own metaverses and structure their online identities around these virtual spaces.We also have a variety of avatars which can provide a bedrock for individuals’ online identity. For businesses, who have to train their staff periodically and maintain data on workflows, XR technologies can provide a crucial central look at their entire operations to predict and plan for future events.Let’s take a look at a legacy company which has fallen behind on issues of customer experience, utility and user friendliness. Using MetaQube, they can collaborate with our experts to transform their public-facing and internal systems to be more immersive and intuitive than ever before.MetaQube is the easiest way to give your businesses a facelift. Users can discover facts about businesses, go over to a console to upload or download relevant forms or documents, view products in an experience lounge, play quizzes to enhance their knowledge of company products, and even access customer services in a streamlined metaverse setting.Sputnik: What lies ahead if we talk about XR and 5G?Shrey Mishra: 5G will increase the speed and quality of Internet access across India, and will lead to increasing adoption of XR technologies in everyday life. It will also lead to product innovation and lower costs of retail for XR devices.In the future, it is very likely that schools will give their students virtual reality headsets and laptops to access schoolwork. In fact, VR is widely used in training in a wide variety of industries, from medicine to petrochemical companies.We are currently at a threshold where everyone is figuring out how to use the metaverse in the best way possible, and this kind of buzzy, positive speculation is what investors enjoy in any new technology.The buzz around the metaverse is only growing with each passing day, and I don’t see it dying down soon. It’s good to have investors representing a variety of fields and interests so there’s innovation in all directions as we move forward.Sputnik: Everybody is curious about the metaverse and AI. Could you elaborate on how we can guarantee data safety in the virtual world?Shrey Mishra: Industry leaders anticipate that the blockchain will play a big role in guaranteeing safety and privacy in the metaverse. It is hard to overstate how revolutionary the blockchain really is, as it verifies identity and thus guarantees accountability.Of course, there is still some way to go in fine-tuning and adopting the technology for wider use, but we are well on the way.The metaverse is a new place for everyone to conduct business and technology and the concept is so new that people will invent new ways to create and test its boundaries and add to our collective understanding of the power of digital environments.It’s similar to the onset of the Internet, or mobile technology, which enabled a boom in wearable tech and parallel development in communication, healthcare, and retail.Sputnik: The COVID-19 pandemic has undoubtedly had a significant impact on the digitalization of businesses. How do we envision the metaverse's future from an Indian commercial perspective?Shrey Mishra: Since the COVID-19 spread began, we’ve seen a steep rise in interest from all kinds of businesses and organizations who wish to explore remote-friendly ways of interacting with their customers, gaining new audiences, and accommodating their employees.Personally, we feel that the metaverse will eventually touch every part of every type of business. The metaverse is being designed as the primary way we interact with the digital world and so naturally it will be the net that connects our digital life.Our aim is to provide organizations and individuals with the tools and the understanding to transition smoothly into the emerging metaverse reality.When we speak about smooth transition, we are cognizant of the fact that we must not force any behavioral changes. Hence, we are continuously learning human behavior in sync with the technological advancements and continuously applying the same to our platform to give a real life-like feel and emotion.Given the range of applications of the metaverse, we could be looking at a technological change which is similar to the adoption of mobile tech. So that would be a pretty significant change in the way people run things.This change will be incremental, it’s not like you’ll be left behind suddenly. But people and corporations will need expert XR practitioners.

