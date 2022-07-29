https://sputniknews.com/20220729/world-bank-refuses-to-offer-new-finances-to-crisis-hit-sri-lanka-until-reforms-implemented-1097914625.html

World Bank Refuses to Offer New Finances to Crisis-Hit Sri Lanka Until Reforms Implemented

On June 27, Sri Lanka restricted fuel imports for a year as the newly appointed Ranil Wickremesinghe government cited a severe shortage of foreign exchange... 29.07.2022, Sputnik International

The World Bank does not plan to offer new financing to bankrupt Sri Lanka until the island nation of 22 million people has an adequate macroeconomic policy framework in place, the Washington-based lender said on Friday.The US-led institution said the Indian Ocean island nation requires "deep structural reforms that focus on economic stabilization" and tackle the root causes of the crisis, which has forced millions to cut down on their calorie intake due to food shortages.Nearly $160m in funds has been disbursed to meet the urgent needs of essential items, it added.The refusal to provide relief at this juncture came a day after chief of the US Agency for International Development (USAID) Samantha Power blamed China's "opaque loan deals at higher interest rates than other lenders" for the current crisis in Sri Lanka.Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian hit back at the US, saying the China-Sri Lanka practical cooperation has always followed the principle of being Sri Lanka-led."The US' wayward unilateral sanctions and tariff barriers have undermined the security of global supply and industrial chains, and worsened the price surge of energy, food and other bulk commodities," Lijian noted, stating that this has further aggravated the economic and financial condition of developing countries, including Sri Lanka.Earlier this week, the United Nations assumed that more than 5.7 million people, including 2.3 million children, need immediate humanitarian assistance in Sri Lanka.Sri Lanka owes $51 billion in debt, primarily to US-led multilateral institutions and venture funds. The Gotabaya Rajapaksa government, which resigned following unprecedented protests across the country for weeks, suspended repayment of its $51 billion in foreign loans for this year.Ranil Wickremesinghe, who replaced Gotabaya by winning the support of the Mahinda Rajapaksa-led Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna, has assured fellow citizens that ongoing bailout package negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will be concluded in the next few weeks.

