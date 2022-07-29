https://sputniknews.com/20220729/will-smith-posts-video-apology-for-slapping-chris-rock-im-sorry-really-isnt-sufficient-1097939845.html

Will Smith Posts Video Apology for Slapping Chris Rock: 'I'm Sorry Really Isn't Sufficient'

After slapping Chris Rock for making a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith during the Academy Awards in March, Will Smith was banned from all Academy events... 29.07.2022, Sputnik International

Will Smith has posted a video on YouTube where he apologized to Chris Rock for slapping him during the Academy Awards earlier this year. The actor admitted that his behavior was "unacceptable," and revealed that he had reached out to Rock to discuss the scandalous incident, but the comedian wasn't ready to talk to him.Smith appears in the shot, wearing a white polo shirt and white cap, and, speaking directly to a camera, starts answering pre-selected questions about the slapping incident, which occurred on March 27.First, Smith, who won Best Actor for his leading role in King Richard shortly after slapping Rock, revealed the reason why he didn't apologize to the comedian during his acceptance speech.The "I Am Legend" star then decided to apologize to Rock's mother, Rosalie, saying that he'd seen an interview she did following the incident.The actor went on to explain that he had spent the last three months "replaying" the incident and trying to understand what happened in that moment.“I can say to all of you that there is no part of me that thinks that this was the right way to behave in that moment. There’s no part of me that thinks that this is the optimal way to handle a feeling of disrespect or insult,” the Oscar-winning actor asserted.The second question he addressed was whether his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith told him to confront Rock after the comedian made a joke about her alopecia, albeit not being aware of her condition. "No," he said emphatically. "I made a choice on my own, from my own experiences, from my history with Chris. Jada had nothing to do with it,” he said, before also apologizing to her and their children "for the heat that I brought on all of us."He went on to apologize to his fellow nominees and those who voted for his candidacy: "I'm sorry really isn't sufficient." Following the altercation, the motion picture academy banned Smith from attending the Oscars or any other academy event for 10 years. Smith apologized to Rock in a statement after the Oscars, saying he was "out of line and I was wrong."

