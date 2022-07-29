International
https://sputniknews.com/20220729/video-multiple-casinos-in-las-vegas-flood-as-barrage-of-storms-batters-us--1097947138.html
Video: Multiple Casinos in Las Vegas Flood as Barrage of Storms Batters US
Video: Multiple Casinos in Las Vegas Flood as Barrage of Storms Batters US
At least four casinos in Las Vegas, Nevada, were flooded Friday as a series of major storms hit hard all across the US. 29.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-29T22:52+0000
2022-07-29T22:52+0000
las vegas
flooding
kentucky
casino
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103252/14/1032521428_0:71:1349:830_1920x0_80_0_0_4763585dde0222cda34e28f72d1b43bb.jpg
Video posted to social media appears to show dozens of gallons of water cascading through a wall of televisions at the Circa casino sportsbook in downtown Las Vegas Friday morning.Flash flooding affected a number of casinos on the iconic Las Vegas strip, including Planet Hollywood and Caesars Palace, where footage showed water gushing from light fixtures.“Not sure if it’s raining more inside or outside of @CaesarsPalace,” the user who uploaded it wrote.The nearby city of Henderson also saw heavy flooding and property damage as the storms washed over the area.While flooding in Sin City has yet to cause any known deaths, casino officials remain in good spirits. Just hours after the damage, Circa’s operators were already attempting to use the publicity surrounding the storms to promote their brands on social media: “Just to confirm, the $12 million in guaranteed prizes for #CircaSportsMillion and #CircaSurvivor were not washed away or otherwise affected by tonight’s storm and flooding.”The Las Vegas region isn’t the only one to be gripped by such weather in recent days.In eastern Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear told reporters Friday that deadly flooding has claimed the lives of at least 16 people, with the death toll expected to double in the coming days.
las vegas
kentucky
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Wyatt Reed
Wyatt Reed
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103252/14/1032521428_75:0:1275:900_1920x0_80_0_0_1d71385b01384f26c4c133eafb36310b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
las vegas, flooding, kentucky, casino

Video: Multiple Casinos in Las Vegas Flood as Barrage of Storms Batters US

22:52 GMT 29.07.2022
© Flickr / James Marvin PhelpsLas Vegas Strip
Las Vegas Strip - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.07.2022
© Flickr / James Marvin Phelps
Subscribe
International
India
Wyatt Reed
All materials
At least four casinos in Las Vegas, Nevada, were flooded Friday as a series of major storms hit hard all across the US.
Video posted to social media appears to show dozens of gallons of water cascading through a wall of televisions at the Circa casino sportsbook in downtown Las Vegas Friday morning.
Flash flooding affected a number of casinos on the iconic Las Vegas strip, including Planet Hollywood and Caesars Palace, where footage showed water gushing from light fixtures.
“Not sure if it’s raining more inside or outside of @CaesarsPalace,” the user who uploaded it wrote.
The nearby city of Henderson also saw heavy flooding and property damage as the storms washed over the area.
While flooding in Sin City has yet to cause any known deaths, casino officials remain in good spirits. Just hours after the damage, Circa’s operators were already attempting to use the publicity surrounding the storms to promote their brands on social media: “Just to confirm, the $12 million in guaranteed prizes for #CircaSportsMillion and #CircaSurvivor were not washed away or otherwise affected by tonight’s storm and flooding.”
The Las Vegas region isn’t the only one to be gripped by such weather in recent days.
In eastern Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear told reporters Friday that deadly flooding has claimed the lives of at least 16 people, with the death toll expected to double in the coming days.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала