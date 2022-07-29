https://sputniknews.com/20220729/video-multiple-casinos-in-las-vegas-flood-as-barrage-of-storms-batters-us--1097947138.html

Video: Multiple Casinos in Las Vegas Flood as Barrage of Storms Batters US

At least four casinos in Las Vegas, Nevada, were flooded Friday as a series of major storms hit hard all across the US. 29.07.2022, Sputnik International

Video posted to social media appears to show dozens of gallons of water cascading through a wall of televisions at the Circa casino sportsbook in downtown Las Vegas Friday morning.Flash flooding affected a number of casinos on the iconic Las Vegas strip, including Planet Hollywood and Caesars Palace, where footage showed water gushing from light fixtures.“Not sure if it’s raining more inside or outside of @CaesarsPalace,” the user who uploaded it wrote.The nearby city of Henderson also saw heavy flooding and property damage as the storms washed over the area.While flooding in Sin City has yet to cause any known deaths, casino officials remain in good spirits. Just hours after the damage, Circa’s operators were already attempting to use the publicity surrounding the storms to promote their brands on social media: “Just to confirm, the $12 million in guaranteed prizes for #CircaSportsMillion and #CircaSurvivor were not washed away or otherwise affected by tonight’s storm and flooding.”The Las Vegas region isn’t the only one to be gripped by such weather in recent days.In eastern Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear told reporters Friday that deadly flooding has claimed the lives of at least 16 people, with the death toll expected to double in the coming days.

