https://sputniknews.com/20220729/video-doctors-visit-school-in-indias-uttarakhand-after-mass-hysteria-grips-students-1097911462.html

Video: Doctors Visit School in India’s Uttarakhand After Mass Hysteria Grips Students

Video: Doctors Visit School in India’s Uttarakhand After Mass Hysteria Grips Students

Earlier, incidents of mass hysteria have been reported in government-run schools in other districts of Uttarakhand, such as Almora, Pithoragarh, and Chamoli... 29.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-29T11:16+0000

2022-07-29T11:16+0000

2022-07-29T11:16+0000

india

uttarakhand

school

school

school

student

students

students

students

students

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/1d/1097916127_104:84:1326:771_1920x0_80_0_0_d9ce07674c80ec7db0f74b94edc4c1aa.jpg

Panic has struck parents, teachers, and local authorities in the Bageshwar district of India's Uttarakhand state following several episodes of mass hysteria in government-run school.In a video circulating online, several female students were seen crying, screaming, banging their hands and rolling on the floor, as teachers desperately tried to calm them down.Talking to the media, a teacher said that the abnormal behavior among some female and a male student was first reported on Wednesday.The reports also said the same behavior was noticed among students on Thursday once again, when a team from the local administration and doctors visited the school."Parents have insisted for organizing that some ‘pooja’ (worship) inside the school campus as they believe that the school is doomed. We would do anything, be it consulting doctors or taking help of faith healers so that everything becomes normal," the teacher told the media.

uttarakhand

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

india, uttarakhand, school, school, school, student, students, students, students, students, education, education, education