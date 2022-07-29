International
Video: Doctors Visit School in India's Uttarakhand After Mass Hysteria Grips Students
Video: Doctors Visit School in India’s Uttarakhand After Mass Hysteria Grips Students
Earlier, incidents of mass hysteria have been reported in government-run schools in other districts of Uttarakhand, such as Almora, Pithoragarh, and Chamoli...
Panic has struck parents, teachers, and local authorities in the Bageshwar district of India's Uttarakhand state following several episodes of mass hysteria in government-run school.In a video circulating online, several female students were seen crying, screaming, banging their hands and rolling on the floor, as teachers desperately tried to calm them down.Talking to the media, a teacher said that the abnormal behavior among some female and a male student was first reported on Wednesday.The reports also said the same behavior was noticed among students on Thursday once again, when a team from the local administration and doctors visited the school."Parents have insisted for organizing that some ‘pooja’ (worship) inside the school campus as they believe that the school is doomed. We would do anything, be it consulting doctors or taking help of faith healers so that everything becomes normal," the teacher told the media.
11:16 GMT 29.07.2022
Earlier, incidents of mass hysteria have been reported in government-run schools in other districts of Uttarakhand, such as Almora, Pithoragarh, and Chamoli. It is not yet clear what made teenagers behave in the strange manner.
Panic has struck parents, teachers, and local authorities in the Bageshwar district of India's Uttarakhand state following several episodes of mass hysteria in government-run school.
In a video circulating online, several female students were seen crying, screaming, banging their hands and rolling on the floor, as teachers desperately tried to calm them down.
Talking to the media, a teacher said that the abnormal behavior among some female and a male student was first reported on Wednesday.
"They were crying, shouting, shivering, and even trying to bang heads for no reason. We called parents, they summoned a local priest and this is how the situation came under control," the teacher said.
The reports also said the same behavior was noticed among students on Thursday once again, when a team from the local administration and doctors visited the school.
"Parents have insisted for organizing that some ‘pooja’ (worship) inside the school campus as they believe that the school is doomed. We would do anything, be it consulting doctors or taking help of faith healers so that everything becomes normal," the teacher told the media.
