US House Approves Ban on Semi-Automatic Weapons After Series of Mass Shootings
US House Approves Ban on Semi-Automatic Weapons After Series of Mass Shootings
The US House of Representatives passed a bill banning assault weapons following a largely party-line vote of 217-213 on Friday, setting the stage in a divided Senate for a fiercely ideological battle that’s unlikely to go the way of the Democrats.The vote marks the first time in over 20 years that Congress has passed a measure to outlaw the transfer, sale, or possession of assault weapons. The popular style of gun has been singled out by gun control advocates following its use in a number of recent school shootings and massacres. The last assault weapons ban in place, which was passed by Democrats under President Bill Clinton, expired in 2004.Though the bill is doomed to almost certain failure in a split Senate, Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi quickly took to Twitter to celebrate the passage of what she described as a concession to the “demands” of what she called “the self-described 'Generation Lockdown.'”The bill was originally set to be combined with contentious police-funding provisions but was ultimately separated following pushback from members of the Congressional Black Caucus, one of whom reportedly told CNN that Democratic leadership "sprung this deal on us in the dead of night without any hearings, committee or time for members to read the text much less debate."
22:34 GMT 29.07.2022 (Updated: 22:46 GMT 29.07.2022)
© AP Photo / Gemunu AmarasingheThe U.S. Capitol building is seen before sunrise on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, March. 21, 2022.
Wyatt Reed
