Ukrainian President Does Vogue Photo Shoot; US in Recession: Biden/XI Phone Call

Ukrainian President Does Vogue Photo Shoot; US in Recession: Biden/XI Phone Call

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is facing criticism over his Vogue photo shoot as he admits that his country is losing the military confrontation with Russia.

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky is facing criticism over his vogue photo shoot as he admits that his country is losing the military confrontation with Russia.

Dr. Jack Rasmus, professor in Economics and Politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss domestic politics. The US has fallen into recession, and 75% of democrats want Joe Biden out in 2024. Also, we discuss which forces in the democratic party's coalition are responsible for the massive failures of the current administration.Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine. The US has offered a prisoner swap for Brittany Griner, and Antony Blinken will speak with Sergei Lavrov for the first time since the start of the Ukraine conflict. Also, Ukraine is pushing for more HIMARS systems.Cynthia Chung, co-founder of For the Rising Tide Foundation (Montreal, Canada), writer for Strategic Culture Foundation, and substack writer under "Through A Glass Darkly," joins us to discuss China. President Biden spoke on the phone with President Xi. London warning that the US may be sleepwalking into a war with China. Also, China argues that internal US politics may create a crisis in the Taiwan straits.Ricardo Vaz, political analyst and editor at Venezuelanalysis, joins us to discuss the Global South. Venezuela is concerned about new terrorist threats from Colombia. Also, Peruvian President Pedro Castillo is fighting for opposition forces and Brazil is worried about election tampering from inside and outside influences.Scott Ritter, former UN weapon inspector in Iraq joins us to discuss foreign policy. Scott Ritter argues that the US should not be funding authoritarian Ukrainian policies, such as the recent media blacklist that they released. Also, we discuss the potential military catastrophe in the Pacific.Jim Kavanagh, writer at thepolemicist.net and CounterPunch and author of "Danger in Society: Against Vaccine Passports," joins us to discuss the Ukrainian president's Vogue photo shoot. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is facing criticism over his Vogue photo shoot as he admits that his country is losing the military confrontation with Russia.Dr. Jemima Pierre, associate professor of Black studies and anthropology at the University of California, Los Angeles, a member of the Black Alliance for Peace, and an editor of the "Black Agenda Review" segment of the Black Agenda Report, joins us to discuss Haiti. Internal political critics are panning the Haitian president as a neoliberal puppet. Also, Cuba is facing hybrid warfare from the US empire.Dr. David Oualaalou, international geopolitical consultant, veteran, and author of many books, including "The Dynamics of Russia's Geopolitics: Remaking the Global Order," international security analyst, and host of the "Geopolitics in Conflict" Show on YT, joins us to discuss the EU energy crisis. Gazprom is warning of more supply cuts. Also, Germany is facing a disastrous shortfall of energy, UK citizens have received an energy price warning, and Austrian politicians expect riots in the Fall.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

