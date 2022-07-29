https://sputniknews.com/20220729/ukraine-attacks-granaries-in-russia-controlled-zaporozhye-region-local-govt-says-1097935758.html
Ukraine Attacks Granaries in Russia-Controlled Zaporozhye Region, Local Gov't Says
14:23 GMT 29.07.2022 (Updated: 14:24 GMT 29.07.2022)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukrainian troops carried out an artillery attack last night on grain storage facilities that hold new harvests in the Russian-controlled Zaporozhye region, administration head Yevgeny Balytsky said on Friday.
"Ukrainian Nazi groups launched an artillery attack this night against grain storage facilities, containing the new harvest, in the Vasilievskiy district. Their goal was to eliminate the main grain crop harvest point, an important humanitarian facility," Balytskyi said on Telegram.
According to the official, the strike is yet another proof that the authorities in Kiev are fighting against ordinary people by trying to deprive them of bread and create a humanitarian crisis.
"The destruction of the grain storage facility is obviously a tragic loss for the food supply, but this will not impact the security of domestic grain supplies and exports," Balytskyi added.
About two-thirds of the Zaporozhye Region and the neighboring Kherson Region went under the control of the Russian forces during Russia's military operation in Ukraine. They are now connected to the Russian internet and cellular grids, Russian television and radio broadcasting, as well as have access to the Russian social security net. The new authorities have announced plans to hold referendums to join Russia in fall.