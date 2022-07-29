https://sputniknews.com/20220729/uk-defense-secretary-wallace-supports-truss-bid-for-prime-ministers-post-1097908770.html
UK Defense Secretary Wallace Supports Truss Bid for Prime Minister's Post
UK Defense Secretary Wallace Supports Truss Bid for Prime Minister's Post
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace has supported the candidacy of Foreign Secretary Liz Truss in the race for the post of the prime minister. 29.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-29T01:22+0000
2022-07-29T01:22+0000
2022-07-29T01:22+0000
ben wallace
liz truss
prime minister
united kingdom
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/1c/1095118217_0:239:1333:989_1920x0_80_0_0_20d013484cbb145623b7decb732ba358.jpg
In an article for The Times, he called Truss the "only candidate" with the necessary experience to lead the nation.Truss and former Treasury Secretary Rishi Sunak are the two final candidates in the election race for the post of prime minister and head of the Conservative Party, following Boris Johnson's resignation on July 7.The last round will take place by mail from August 4, with the winner determined by all party members, of whom there are about 200,000 to date. The results are expected to be announced on September 5, when Parliament resumes its work after the summer break.
united kingdom
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/1c/1095118217_0:121:1333:1121_1920x0_80_0_0_4fc6b09ab4556a292af0f2034511f96a.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
ben wallace, liz truss, prime minister, united kingdom
UK Defense Secretary Wallace Supports Truss Bid for Prime Minister's Post
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace has supported the candidacy of Foreign Secretary Liz Truss in the race for the post of the prime minister.
In an article for The Times, he called Truss the "only candidate" with the necessary experience to lead the nation.
"Liz Truss is a winner not because she’s a slick salesperson but because she is authentic," Wallace wrote, adding that she is "straight and means what she says."
Truss and former Treasury Secretary Rishi Sunak are the two final candidates in the election race for the post of prime minister and head of the Conservative Party, following Boris Johnson's resignation on July 7.
The last round will take place by mail from August 4, with the winner determined by all party members, of whom there are about 200,000 to date. The results are expected to be announced on September 5, when Parliament resumes its work after the summer break.