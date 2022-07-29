https://sputniknews.com/20220729/uk-court-dismisses-the-guardians-appeal-in-case-on-non-disclosure-of-prince-philips-will-1097936948.html

UK Court Dismisses The Guardian's Appeal in Case on Non-Disclosure of Prince Philip's Will

UK Court Dismisses The Guardian's Appeal in Case on Non-Disclosure of Prince Philip's Will

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Civil Division of the UK Court of Appeal on Friday dismissed The Guardian's appeal in the case on the non-disclosure of the will of His... 29.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-29T14:46+0000

2022-07-29T14:46+0000

2022-07-29T14:47+0000

uk

prince philip

the guardian

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/0c/1082608535_0:200:2001:1325_1920x0_80_0_0_f48c94d15aae5c883ba57426f739b9d8.jpg

Prince Philip, the husband of UK Queen Elizabeth II, died on April 9, 2021, at the age of 99. In September 2021, the UK High Court ruled that the will of Prince Philip should remain sealed for 90 years to protect the privacy of the queen. The Guardian challenged the High Court's decision as violating the public interest in open justice and a perceived lack of transparency in which the assets of the Royal Family are distributed.The court cited "insatiable and highly intrusive" media's interest in Royal matters that would "simply fuel media curiosity" as the reason for the ruling, adding that the "benefits ordinarily gained by a public hearing would be wholly disproportionate to the degree of media curiosity and the extent of the consequent intrusion into matters which are essentially private."

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

uk, prince philip, the guardian