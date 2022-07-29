https://sputniknews.com/20220729/trial-for-twitters-lawsuit-against-elon-musk-to-start-october-17-reports-say-1097938049.html
Trial for Twitter's Lawsuit Against Elon Musk to Start October 17, Reports Say
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The trial for Twitter’s lawsuit against Elon Musk over his reneging on his $44 billion acquisition of the social media platform has been scheduled for the week starting October 17, The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.
The chief judge of Delaware Chancery Court, Chancellor Kathaleen St. Jude McCormick, granted Twitter’s request last week to fast-track the five-day trial, agreeing that the public company could be damaged by prolonged uncertainty about its future.
Musk has yet to formally respond to the lawsuit filed on July 12, although his legal team had opposed Twitter’s request to fast-track the trial. He has argued that the volume of fake accounts on Twitter is higher than the 5% that the company had reported as a basis for the deal that he had agreed to in April.
The takeover was approved by Twitter’s Board of Directors in June, but Musk attempted to terminate the deal in early July, prompting Twitter to file a lawsuit to compel him to follow through on his purchase.