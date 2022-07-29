To Be More ‘Green’, Sprite Ditches Iconic Bottle
Old Sprite and New Sprite
Coca-Cola, which owns Sprite and other brands, is the largest beverage manufacturer on the planet. Bought by customers in over 200 countries, 19,400 Coca-Cola-owned beverages are purchased every second.
In an effort to become more environmentally friendly, Coca-Cola announced on Wednesday that it will be retiring the iconic green plastic bottles Sprite is commonly sold in.
The green bottles contain polyethylene terephthalate (PET), an additive that is more difficult to recycle into other plastic products or new bottles. Sprite has used green bottles for more than six decades.
The redesign will also come with a revamped logo, but the familiar green color will still be present on the caps and labels of the new bottles.
Other Coca-Cola beverages that use green bottles, including Mello Yello, Seagram’s Ginger Ale, and Fresca will also be getting new-look clear bottles.
The company also announced that most Dasani water bottles sold in the US and Canada will now be made out of 100% recycled plastic.
The announcement comes as Coca-Cola attempts to improve its environmental impact. In 2018, the company announced its “World Without Waste” initiative which set the goal of recycling one bottle or can for each sale it makes by 2030. Despite this focus, Coca-Cola was named the world’s top plastic polluter by Break Free From Plastic, an environmental group in 2020.
Coca-Cola also released a commercial starring NBA stars Trae Young and Anthony Edwards.
Ant and Trae in the new Sprite commercial pic.twitter.com/02eemmBIBM— Max (@MaxLopezNBA) July 27, 2022
NBA Players have long advertised Sprite since its “Grant Hill drinks Sprite” commercials saw great success in 1995.
Because the internet is the internet, some people were not happy.
Just read that Coca Cola is going to bottle Sprite in clear bottles so they can recycle them. Thats fine. Save Coke some money. But, since they wont reduce the price, they can shove the clear bottles.— Craftykc (@Craftykc1) July 27, 2022
@CocaCola @Sprite how are we supposed to tell now between a regular sprite and a sprite zero? Should've kept the green bottle because now you are gonna confuse people especially since it's a clear beverage already.— KarmaKiller (@KarmaKiller2020) July 28, 2022
However, most of the reactions online ranged from positive to indifferent.