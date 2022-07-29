https://sputniknews.com/20220729/russias-position-on-one-china-unchanged-lavrov-says-ahead-of-pelosis-possible-taiwan-trip-1097916518.html
Russia's Position on One China Unchanged, Lavrov Says Ahead of Pelosi's Possible Taiwan Trip
Russia's Position on One China Unchanged, Lavrov Says Ahead of Pelosi's Possible Taiwan Trip
US media reported late Thursday that a stopover in Taiwan was still "under consideration" by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as she and a delegation of lawmakers... 29.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-29T08:56+0000
2022-07-29T08:56+0000
2022-07-29T09:05+0000
sergei lavrov
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/08/1083341885_0:133:2047:1284_1920x0_80_0_0_540fc734b96fea2346a5cada64dea0df.jpg
Russia's position on a united China remains unchanged, and Moscow expects and hopes that there will be no provocations with respect to the Taiwan question, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has indicated.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/08/1083341885_78:0:1969:1418_1920x0_80_0_0_37139c0c408d084ed26cba39f6800302.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
sergei lavrov
Russia's Position on One China Unchanged, Lavrov Says Ahead of Pelosi's Possible Taiwan Trip
08:56 GMT 29.07.2022 (Updated: 09:05 GMT 29.07.2022)
Being updated
US media reported late Thursday that a stopover in Taiwan was still "under consideration" by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as she and a delegation of lawmakers set off on a tour of Asia on Friday. Chinese President Xi Jinping warned his US counterpart Joe Biden Thursday that Washington's current Taiwan policy was dangerous.
Russia's position on a united China remains unchanged, and Moscow expects and hopes that there will be no provocations with respect to the Taiwan question, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has indicated.