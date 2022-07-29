https://sputniknews.com/20220729/russias-position-on-one-china-unchanged-lavrov-says-ahead-of-pelosis-possible-taiwan-trip-1097916518.html

Russia's Position on One China Unchanged, Lavrov Says Ahead of Pelosi's Possible Taiwan Trip

Russia's Position on One China Unchanged, Lavrov Says Ahead of Pelosi's Possible Taiwan Trip

US media reported late Thursday that a stopover in Taiwan was still "under consideration" by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as she and a delegation of lawmakers... 29.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-29T08:56+0000

2022-07-29T08:56+0000

2022-07-29T09:05+0000

sergei lavrov

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/08/1083341885_0:133:2047:1284_1920x0_80_0_0_540fc734b96fea2346a5cada64dea0df.jpg

Russia's position on a united China remains unchanged, and Moscow expects and hopes that there will be no provocations with respect to the Taiwan question, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has indicated.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

sergei lavrov