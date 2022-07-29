International
Breaking News: Russia's Position on One China Unchanged, Lavrov Says Ahead of Pelosi's Possible Taiwan Trip
https://sputniknews.com/20220729/russias-position-on-one-china-unchanged-lavrov-says-ahead-of-pelosis-possible-taiwan-trip-1097916518.html
Russia's Position on One China Unchanged, Lavrov Says Ahead of Pelosi's Possible Taiwan Trip
Russia's Position on One China Unchanged, Lavrov Says Ahead of Pelosi's Possible Taiwan Trip
US media reported late Thursday that a stopover in Taiwan was still "under consideration" by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as she and a delegation of lawmakers... 29.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-29T08:56+0000
2022-07-29T09:05+0000
sergei lavrov
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/08/1083341885_0:133:2047:1284_1920x0_80_0_0_540fc734b96fea2346a5cada64dea0df.jpg
Russia's position on a united China remains unchanged, and Moscow expects and hopes that there will be no provocations with respect to the Taiwan question, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has indicated.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/08/1083341885_78:0:1969:1418_1920x0_80_0_0_37139c0c408d084ed26cba39f6800302.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
sergei lavrov

Russia's Position on One China Unchanged, Lavrov Says Ahead of Pelosi's Possible Taiwan Trip

08:56 GMT 29.07.2022 (Updated: 09:05 GMT 29.07.2022)
CC BY 2.0 / Flickr / Rutger van der Maar / Nioufongjing Wulinggong Temple Place: Nangan, Matsu Islands, Taiwan Strait
Nioufongjing Wulinggong Temple Place: Nangan, Matsu Islands, Taiwan Strait - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.07.2022
CC BY 2.0 / Flickr / Rutger van der Maar /
Subscribe
International
India
Being updated
US media reported late Thursday that a stopover in Taiwan was still "under consideration" by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as she and a delegation of lawmakers set off on a tour of Asia on Friday. Chinese President Xi Jinping warned his US counterpart Joe Biden Thursday that Washington's current Taiwan policy was dangerous.
Russia's position on a united China remains unchanged, and Moscow expects and hopes that there will be no provocations with respect to the Taiwan question, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has indicated.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала