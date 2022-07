https://sputniknews.com/20220729/russian-top-diplomat-sergei-lavrov-talks-to-media-after-sco-foreign-ministers-council-meeting--1097911660.html

Russian Top Diplomat Sergei Lavrov Talks to Media After SCO Foreign Ministers' Council Meeting

Lavrov arrived in Uzbekistan on Wednesday evening after completing his five-day African tour. 29.07.2022, Sputnik International

Sputnik comes live from Tashkent, Uzbekistan, where Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is holding a press briefing after the meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Foreign Ministers on Friday 29 July. The SCO foreign ministers have discussed cooperation among the organization's member states as well as the most pressing regional and international issues. The meeting also focused on preparations for the SCO summit which is due to take place in Samarkand on 15 and 16 September.Russia's top diplomat arrived in Uzbekistan for a two-day visit and has already had talks with the country's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. Earlier this week, Lavrov completed a five-day tour of Africa, having visited Egypt, Uganda, Ethiopia, and the Republic of Congo.*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.

