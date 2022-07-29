https://sputniknews.com/20220729/russian-diplomat-west-may-extend-its-containment-strategy-to-other-independent-nations-1097923414.html

Russian Diplomat: West May Extend Its Containment Strategy to Other Independent Nations

Russian Diplomat: West May Extend Its Containment Strategy to Other Independent Nations

QINGDAO, China (Sputnik) - The international community is currently witnessing the climax of the West's containment policy against Russia, which may also be... 29.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-29T10:43+0000

2022-07-29T10:43+0000

2022-07-29T10:43+0000

russia

west

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/06/1095317640_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_d56c32fc8ca263c32b176a616075129c.jpg

"The world is currently experiencing one of the most turbulent periods in its history. Basically, we are observing the culmination of a long-standing policy of containment against Russia pursued by the West and aimed at weakening our position, preventing us from breaking the unipolar world, while requiring everyone to obey 'rules' formulated by the Western countries," Egorov said at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Media and Think Tank Forum.He noted that "those who disagree with this state of affairs" are subject to sanctions and all kinds of boycotts."It is obvious that our opponents will not confine themselves to Russia. After us, it may be the turn of those countries that retain their sovereignty and independence in decision-making, oppose the illegitimate unilateral sanctions adopted outside the framework of the UN Security Council," the diplomat noted.Egorov also stressed that the West regularly resorts to disinformation to pressure the states that are unwilling to serve the interests of the United States."Under such fierce information pressure our major tasks at this stage are to further consolidate cooperation in information sphere among the SCO member states, promote interaction in mass media, develop a common line for strategic communication in order to withstand the West's propaganda machine," he said.The diplomat recalled that the Russian Foreign Ministry has been consistently working on debunking disinformation for years now. Since 2017, the ministry has been running an "anti-fake" column on its website, where examples of false publications and their rebuttals are published regularly.The diplomat noted that it is essential to keep supporting independent digital platforms as a counterweight to Western platforms such as Google and Twitter, as their political bias has become increasingly evident.

https://sputniknews.com/20220728/europe-rushes-to-intensify-contacts-with-ethiopia-after-lavrovs-africa-tour-1097899807.html

west

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

russia, west