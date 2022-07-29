International
https://sputniknews.com/20220729/rt-opens-entries-for-2022-khaled-alkhateb-awards-recognizing-conflict-journalism-1097937390.html
RT Opens Entries for 2022 Khaled Alkhateb Awards Recognizing Conflict Journalism
RT Opens Entries for 2022 Khaled Alkhateb Awards Recognizing Conflict Journalism
The broadcaster initiated the award in 2018 in order to honor the memory of RT Arabic stringer Khaled Alkhateb, who was killed on duty by terrorist shelling of... 29.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-29T15:20+0000
2022-07-29T15:20+0000
world
journalism
award
rt
khaled alkhateb
ukraine crisis
ukrainian conflict
special operation
military operation
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107565/69/1075656982_0:0:3108:1748_1920x0_80_0_0_0eb4893e7f4025da60992aeb7425f177.jpg
RT has started accepting applications for the 2022 edition of the Khaled Alkhateb International Memorial Awards for best journalism from conflict zones. This year, the awards' theme revolves around Russia's special military operation in Ukraine and the conflict in the Eastern European country in general.The awards will be granted in two categories: Best Journalism from a Conflict Zone for coverage of the special operation and Best Humanitarian Journalism for stories about humanitarian efforts, assistance to civilians and refugees, and return to peaceful life.Each winner will receive a cash prize of 200,000 rubles (approx. $3,150).Last year, war correspondents and journalists from Russia, the US, and Yemen were recognized for their professionalism and outstanding coverage from conflict zones. Russian journalist Alexander Lukyanov was named the winner of Best Video Journalism from a Conflict Zone for his work, "Rumbling Silence," from the Donbass front line, where he documented ceasefire violations by Ukrainian forces. The 2021 award for Best Written Journalism from a Conflict Zone was given to Anuj Chopra from the US for an on-the-ground report revealing the humanitarian crisis in the Yemeni region of Marib. The prize for Best Humanitarian Journalism: After the War went to Yemeni journalist Rania Abdallah for the documentary "Life, Terminated" covering the armed conflict in southwestern Yemen, and to American Neha Wadekar with the investigative article "The Hidden Story Behind the Fight for Cabo Delgado," exposing the true causes of the upsurge of radical Islamism in Mozambique.The award was established in 2018 in memory of Khaled Alkhateb, who was working for RT Arabic as a freelance correspondent and was killed on duty in Daesh* shelling of Homs, Syria, on July 30, 2017.*Daesh, also known as ISIS/Islamic State/IS, is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.
donbass
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107565/69/1075656982_377:0:3108:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_cfb7b455c8355971aef8186320b53035.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
world, journalism, award, rt, khaled alkhateb, ukraine crisis, ukrainian conflict, special operation, military operation, russia, donbass

RT Opens Entries for 2022 Khaled Alkhateb Awards Recognizing Conflict Journalism

15:20 GMT 29.07.2022
© Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov / Go to the photo bankKhaled Alkhateb Memorial Awards
Khaled Alkhateb Memorial Awards - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.07.2022
© Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
International
India
The broadcaster initiated the award in 2018 in order to honor the memory of RT Arabic stringer Khaled Alkhateb, who was killed on duty by terrorist shelling of Syria's Homs in 2017.
RT has started accepting applications for the 2022 edition of the Khaled Alkhateb International Memorial Awards for best journalism from conflict zones. This year, the awards' theme revolves around Russia's special military operation in Ukraine and the conflict in the Eastern European country in general.
The awards will be granted in two categories: Best Journalism from a Conflict Zone for coverage of the special operation and Best Humanitarian Journalism for stories about humanitarian efforts, assistance to civilians and refugees, and return to peaceful life.
Each winner will receive a cash prize of 200,000 rubles (approx. $3,150).
Last year, war correspondents and journalists from Russia, the US, and Yemen were recognized for their professionalism and outstanding coverage from conflict zones. Russian journalist Alexander Lukyanov was named the winner of Best Video Journalism from a Conflict Zone for his work, "Rumbling Silence," from the Donbass front line, where he documented ceasefire violations by Ukrainian forces.
The 2021 award for Best Written Journalism from a Conflict Zone was given to Anuj Chopra from the US for an on-the-ground report revealing the humanitarian crisis in the Yemeni region of Marib. The prize for Best Humanitarian Journalism: After the War went to Yemeni journalist Rania Abdallah for the documentary "Life, Terminated" covering the armed conflict in southwestern Yemen, and to American Neha Wadekar with the investigative article "The Hidden Story Behind the Fight for Cabo Delgado," exposing the true causes of the upsurge of radical Islamism in Mozambique.
The award was established in 2018 in memory of Khaled Alkhateb, who was working for RT Arabic as a freelance correspondent and was killed on duty in Daesh* shelling of Homs, Syria, on July 30, 2017.
*Daesh, also known as ISIS/Islamic State/IS, is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала