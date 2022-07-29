https://sputniknews.com/20220729/rishi-sunak-seeks-to-crack-down-on-foreign-lawbreakers-increase-number-of-deportations-1097917281.html

Rishi Sunak Seeks to Crack Down on Foreign Lawbreakers, Increase Number of Deportations

Rishi Sunak Seeks to Crack Down on Foreign Lawbreakers, Increase Number of Deportations

The new policy proposed by Sunak would involve deportation being considered by those offenders from abroad who either got jailed at least three times, no... 29.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-29T09:11+0000

2022-07-29T09:11+0000

2022-07-29T09:11+0000

uk

rishi sunak

deportations

policy

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/0b/1097169878_0:210:2532:1634_1920x0_80_0_0_5e6b845117e84db6fdaf48b71d07666a.jpg

As the contest for the UK Conservative Party leadership between UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak approaches its culmination, the latter candidate promised a tougher stance on migrant offenders if he becomes Britain’s next prime minister.According to The Guardian, Sunak argued that the UK was “far too soft on foreigners who commit crime in our country” and proposed a new policy touted as a “radical new approach to cutting crime”.The new approach would involve, for example, deportation orders being considered if a foreign offender had been jailed for at least six months continuously – currently, one has to be jailed for at least twelve months to face such punishment – or if they got jailed three times for any period of time.The overall aim of this policy, the media outlet suggests, seems to be to double the number of deportations.A spokesperson for the UK Home Office reportedly said that the removal of “foreign national offenders” from the country is “a priority for this government”, and that some 10,741 “foreign criminals” have been removed from the UK since January 2019.Both Sunak and Truss also reportedly support the expansion of a policy introduced by the outgoing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson that involved deporting refugees to Rwanda.

https://sputniknews.com/20220722/lack-of-biometric-enrollment-for-migrants-who-disappear-from-asylum-hotels-exposed-in-uk-1097689343.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Andrei Dergalin

Andrei Dergalin

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Andrei Dergalin

uk, rishi sunak, deportations, policy