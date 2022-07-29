International
Rishi Sunak Seeks to Crack Down on Foreign Lawbreakers, Increase Number of Deportations
As the contest for the UK Conservative Party leadership between UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak approaches its culmination, the latter candidate promised a tougher stance on migrant offenders if he becomes Britain’s next prime minister.According to The Guardian, Sunak argued that the UK was “far too soft on foreigners who commit crime in our country” and proposed a new policy touted as a “radical new approach to cutting crime”.The new approach would involve, for example, deportation orders being considered if a foreign offender had been jailed for at least six months continuously – currently, one has to be jailed for at least twelve months to face such punishment – or if they got jailed three times for any period of time.The overall aim of this policy, the media outlet suggests, seems to be to double the number of deportations.A spokesperson for the UK Home Office reportedly said that the removal of “foreign national offenders” from the country is “a priority for this government”, and that some 10,741 “foreign criminals” have been removed from the UK since January 2019.Both Sunak and Truss also reportedly support the expansion of a policy introduced by the outgoing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson that involved deporting refugees to Rwanda.
Rishi Sunak Seeks to Crack Down on Foreign Lawbreakers, Increase Number of Deportations

09:11 GMT 29.07.2022
© AFP 2022 / JUSTIN TALLISBritain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak hosts a press conference in the Downing Street Briefing Room on February 3, 2022
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak hosts a press conference in the Downing Street Briefing Room on February 3, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.07.2022
© AFP 2022 / JUSTIN TALLIS
Andrei Dergalin
As the contest for the UK Conservative Party leadership between UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak approaches its culmination, the latter candidate promised a tougher stance on migrant offenders if he becomes Britain’s next prime minister.
According to The Guardian, Sunak argued that the UK was “far too soft on foreigners who commit crime in our country” and proposed a new policy touted as a “radical new approach to cutting crime”.
The new approach would involve, for example, deportation orders being considered if a foreign offender had been jailed for at least six months continuously – currently, one has to be jailed for at least twelve months to face such punishment – or if they got jailed three times for any period of time.
The overall aim of this policy, the media outlet suggests, seems to be to double the number of deportations.
A spokesperson for the UK Home Office reportedly said that the removal of “foreign national offenders” from the country is “a priority for this government”, and that some 10,741 “foreign criminals” have been removed from the UK since January 2019.
“The pool of people eligible for removal is not the barrier to returns, it is the merry-go-round legal challenges that individuals and their legal representatives use which requires systemic change,” they said. “That is why our Nationality and Borders Act makes it harder for those who try to enter last-minute claims as a delay tactic to frustrate removals.”
Both Sunak and Truss also reportedly support the expansion of a policy introduced by the outgoing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson that involved deporting refugees to Rwanda.
