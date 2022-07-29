https://sputniknews.com/20220729/number-of-complaints-about-syringe-shots-in-nightclubs-in-catalonia-rises-to-17-reports-say-1097936307.html

Number of Complaints About Syringe Shots in Nightclubs in Catalonia Rises to 17, Reports Say

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The number of complaints to the police about syringe injections in nightclubs in the Spanish autonomous community of Catalonia has increased... 29.07.2022

According to the police, 16 out of 17 complaints of assaults have been filed by women, and one complaint has been filed by a man. At the same time, police sources noted that in neither case the injection resulted in sexual assault or theft, El Periodico newspaper said.Earlier reports said that the Catalan police are investigating seven appeals. Three new complaints were registered by the police on Friday, according to the media.The first case occurred on July 10 in Lloret de Mar, a popular city among tourists and youth, with a total of 12 cases between the city and the neighboring city of Blanes. The remaining five cases have been registered in Barcelona.The police noted that the victims after the injection feel unwell and become semiconscious.The media reported that three women and a young man went to the police in the Spanish autonomous community of Navarra, claiming that they had been injected with syringes by unknown persons during the celebration of the San Fermin Festival in Pamplona. The substance injected could not be determined, but presumably it was liquid, which is not detectable in the blood within a few hours after injection. Biological samples have been taken from the victims, but no toxic substances have been detected in the tests.

