No News is Good News? Meta Loses Interest in Partnership With US News Publishers

No News is Good News? Meta Loses Interest in Partnership With US News Publishers

Social media giant Meta* has apparently decided that its partnership with US news publishers no longer suits the company’s interests, Axios reports.According to the media outlet, Facebook* brokered a number of three-year deals worth roughly $105 million with publishers in 2019, with the money being apparently spent on additional content for Facebook’s News Tab while media companies retained the ability to publish their content on the platform at will.Facebook’s parent company Meta thus spent $10 million and $20 million on news partnerships with the Wall Street Journal and The New York Times respectively, as well as $3 million on a deal with CNN.Recently, however, Meta apparently decided to reassess its priorities, with the company’s VP of media partnerships Campbell Brown reportedly telling staffers they are shifting resources from news products to other, more creative initiatives.Though Meta won’t be renewing funding to about 50 publishers for their content, “hundreds of news publishers” should still be able to have their content included in Facebook’s News Tab, the media outlet adds.Meanwhile, Meta sales dipped amid rampant inflation and talk of recession in the United States, the first such decrease in company's history.In its second quarter report, the company revealed that their revenues dropped from $29 billion during the same period in 2021 to $28.8 billion this second quarter.*Activity of Meta (Facebook and Instagram) is banned in Russia as extremist

