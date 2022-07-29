https://sputniknews.com/20220729/macron-talks-importance-of-energy-supply-diversification-with-saudi-prince-elysee-palace-says-1097934670.html
Macron Talks Importance of Energy Supply Diversification With Saudi Prince, Elysee Palace Says
Macron Talks Importance of Energy Supply Diversification With Saudi Prince, Elysee Palace Says
PARIS (Sputnik) - French President Emmanuel Macron has met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and emphasized the importance of diversifying energy... 29.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-29T14:04+0000
2022-07-29T14:04+0000
2022-07-29T14:10+0000
france
saudi arabia
oil
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107029/90/1070299059_0:105:2025:1244_1920x0_80_0_0_169f36313f0e262047451392054c5933.jpg
Macron met with bin Salman late on Thursday during the latter's first visit to Europe since the high-profile murder of Saudi opposition journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul in 2018.This issue has been raised within the discussion of the situation in Ukraine and the mitigation of its implications on the energy and food markets, the statement added.Macron and bin Salman have also expressed their readiness to pursue joint efforts to ensure stability in the Middle East, while discussing issues related to Iran, Lebanon, Syria and Yemen.Amid skyrocketing energy prices, the Western countries are seeking to encourage Saudi Arabia, the world's largest energy producer, to increase oil production. During his recent visit to Riyadh, US President Joe Biden said that he discussed with the Saudi leadership the problem of ensuring an adequate oil supply for the global market.The visit of the Saudi prince to France has sparked criticism from a number of politicians and non-governmental organizations. On Thursday, two human rights watchdogs, Democracy for the Arab World Now and Trial International, filed a lawsuit with the investigative court in Paris against bin Salman, accusing him of "involvement in the torture and enforced disappearance of Khashoggi."
https://sputniknews.com/20220724/iraq--saudi-arabia-reportedly-diverting-oil-to-europe-as-riyadh-promises-minute-output-boost--1097751868.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107029/90/1070299059_112:0:1911:1349_1920x0_80_0_0_b576237943722fa45f26b9f876b6cfae.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
france, saudi arabia, oil
Macron Talks Importance of Energy Supply Diversification With Saudi Prince, Elysee Palace Says
14:04 GMT 29.07.2022 (Updated: 14:10 GMT 29.07.2022)
PARIS (Sputnik) - French President Emmanuel Macron has met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and emphasized the importance of diversifying energy supplies and close coordination with Riyadh on this matter, the Elysee Palace said in a communique on Friday.
Macron met with bin Salman late on Thursday during the latter's first visit to Europe since the high-profile murder of Saudi opposition journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul in 2018.
"The President of the Republic underscored the importance of close coordination with Saudi Arabia on diversifying energy supplies to European states and introduced the FARM [Food and Agriculture Resilience Mission] initiative," the statement read.
This issue has been raised within the discussion of the situation in Ukraine and the mitigation of its implications on the energy and food markets, the statement added.
Macron and bin Salman have also expressed their readiness to pursue joint efforts to ensure stability in the Middle East, while discussing issues related to Iran, Lebanon, Syria and Yemen.
Amid skyrocketing energy prices, the Western countries are seeking to encourage Saudi Arabia, the world's largest energy producer, to increase oil production. During his recent visit to Riyadh, US President Joe Biden said that he discussed with the Saudi leadership the problem of ensuring an adequate oil supply for the global market.
The visit of the Saudi prince to France has sparked criticism from a number of politicians and non-governmental organizations. On Thursday, two human rights watchdogs, Democracy for the Arab World Now and Trial International, filed a lawsuit with the investigative court in Paris against bin Salman, accusing him of "involvement in the torture and enforced disappearance of Khashoggi."