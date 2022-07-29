International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Situation in Ukraine
On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
https://sputniknews.com/20220729/live-updates-ship-carrying-ukrainian-grain-set-to-depart-from-odessa-on-friday-source-reveals-1097910532.html
LIVE UPDATES: Ship Carrying Ukrainian Grain Set to Depart From Odessa on Friday, Source Reveals
LIVE UPDATES: Ship Carrying Ukrainian Grain Set to Depart From Odessa on Friday, Source Reveals
Since Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine in late February, Moscow and Kiev have had several rounds of negotiations aimed to resolve the... 29.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-29T07:18+0000
2022-07-29T07:18+0000
situation in ukraine
ukraine
donbass
russia
nato
us
sanctions
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/0f/1097347705_0:139:3147:1909_1920x0_80_0_0_6d2fee74f6c26e489c72b51327a0fc08.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/0f/1097347705_207:0:2938:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6a068ef8daedfc729eaadeac25e19e26.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukraine, donbass, новый онлайн для белой редактуры, russia, nato, us, sanctions
A truck unloads grain at JSC Melitopol elevator in Melitopol, Ukraine - Sputnik International

LIVE UPDATES: Ship Carrying Ukrainian Grain Set to Depart From Odessa on Friday, Source Reveals

07:18 GMT 29.07.2022
Subscribe
International
India
Being updated
Since Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine in late February, Moscow and Kiev have had several rounds of negotiations aimed to resolve the conflict. But after Ukraine reneged on certain ceasefire conditions agreed to during the Turkey-mediated talks in Istanbul in April, negotiations have been at an impasse./
Moscow and Kiev signed two deals in July allowing Ukrainian grain to be transported from the country. Under the provisions of the agreement, a joint coordination center has been established in Istanbul to ensure that Ukrainian ships carrying grain through the maritime routes agreed on enjoy safe passage.
UN representatives will monitor the secure export of Ukrainian grain through established maritime routes.
Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:
Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsus
Sputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia
New firstOld first
07:27 GMT 29.07.2022
Hungary Expects to Purchase Additional 700Mln Cubic Meters of Russian Gas in Summer, Orban Says
Hungary expects to purchase additional 700 million cubic meters of gas from Russia during the summer, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday.

"We are negotiating with the Russians to buy additional 700 million cubic meters of gas. This agreement, in my opinion, we will be able to reach during the summer. And then we will be completely fine," Orban told the Kossuth radio broadcaster.
07:21 GMT 29.07.2022
Orban: The West's Military Strategy Regarding Russia-Ukraine Conflict Doesn't Work
06:32 GMT 29.07.2022
Russia Will Address Upcoming UN Security Council Meeting on Ukraine - Envoy
The UN Security Council will hold a meeting on Ukraine at 14:00 GMT on Friday and Russia has something to say there, Russian representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky said.

'Today, the UN Security Council will hold a new meeting on Ukraine at 17:00 [Moscow time, or 14:00 GMT]. It will have no special topic: it seems that our former Western partners requested it on the last working day just to hold at least one meeting on Ukraine this month," Polyansky wrote on his Telegram channel.

From his point of view, initiators of this meeting want to show that the public interest for the situation in Ukraine was not weakening.

"Well, we have something to say!" the diplomat added.

Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine on February 24 to support the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. The Western countries have strongly condemned the operation calling it an invasion and imposed harsh sanctions on Russia.
05:19 GMT 29.07.2022
Ship With Grain Will Leave Odessa Port During Friday in Case of No Force Majeure - Source
A ship with grain will leave the port of Odessa during Friday if there is no force majeure, a source familiar with the situation said.

"It is planned [that the ship leaves] today [on Friday] if there is no force majeure," the source said without specifying what force majeure could take place.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала