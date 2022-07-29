LIVE UPDATES: Ship Carrying Ukrainian Grain Set to Depart From Odessa on Friday, Source Reveals

Since Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine in late February, Moscow and Kiev have had several rounds of negotiations aimed to resolve the conflict. But after Ukraine reneged on certain ceasefire conditions agreed to during the Turkey-mediated talks in Istanbul in April, negotiations have been at an impasse./
Moscow and Kiev signed two deals in July allowing Ukrainian grain to be transported from the country. Under the provisions of the agreement, a joint coordination center has been established in Istanbul to ensure that Ukrainian ships carrying grain through the maritime routes agreed on enjoy safe passage.
UN representatives will monitor the secure export of Ukrainian grain through established maritime routes.
Hungary Expects to Purchase Additional 700Mln Cubic Meters of Russian Gas in Summer, Orban Says
Hungary expects to purchase additional 700 million cubic meters of gas from Russia during the summer, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday.
"We are negotiating with the Russians to buy additional 700 million cubic meters of gas. This agreement, in my opinion, we will be able to reach during the summer. And then we will be completely fine," Orban told the Kossuth radio broadcaster.
Russia Will Address Upcoming UN Security Council Meeting on Ukraine - Envoy
The UN Security Council will hold a meeting on Ukraine at 14:00 GMT on Friday and Russia has something to say there, Russian representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky said.
'Today, the UN Security Council will hold a new meeting on Ukraine at 17:00 [Moscow time, or 14:00 GMT]. It will have no special topic: it seems that our former Western partners requested it on the last working day just to hold at least one meeting on Ukraine this month," Polyansky wrote on his Telegram channel.
From his point of view, initiators of this meeting want to show that the public interest for the situation in Ukraine was not weakening.
"Well, we have something to say!" the diplomat added.
Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine on February 24 to support the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. The Western countries have strongly condemned the operation calling it an invasion and imposed harsh sanctions on Russia.
Ship With Grain Will Leave Odessa Port During Friday in Case of No Force Majeure - Source
A ship with grain will leave the port of Odessa during Friday if there is no force majeure, a source familiar with the situation said.
"It is planned [that the ship leaves] today [on Friday] if there is no force majeure," the source said without specifying what force majeure could take place.