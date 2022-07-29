https://sputniknews.com/20220729/kirby-us-does-not-see-evidence-of-looming-chinese-military-action-against-taiwan-1097944829.html
China recently increased its military presence in the area around Taiwan over Washington's efforts to provide the island with aid. The government of Taiwan... 29.07.2022, Sputnik International
When asked about a potential trip to the island by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, White House National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said the administration has seen no indication of impending Chinese military operations against Taiwan.The statement comes against the background of Pelosi's expected visit to the island nation, which China considers its own integral part. The trip to Taiwan has not been confirmed by Pelosi. Meanwhile, in a phone call on Thursday between US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping, tensions around Taiwan dominated the conversation. Xi cautioned against "playing with fire" with Taiwan, especially in light of the purported visit. Pelosi, who is the third-highest ranking official in the US after Vice President Kamala Harris and Biden, hinted on Friday that she would be traveling to Asia; however, she made no mention of traveling to Taiwan.Weighing in on China's belligerent rhetoric regarding Pelosi's trip, Kirby told reporters that "there's no need for that."Regarding reports that Pelosi would visit Taiwan, the White House declined to comment.Pelosi herself reportedly declined to comment on her potential visit to Taiwan during a news briefing on Friday, owing to security concerns. The Chinese Foreign Ministry has expressed that should Pelosi travel to the island nation, Beijing will undoubtedly take strong action to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity, and the US will bear full responsibility for all negative effects that may arise as a result of the visit.
China recently increased its military presence in the area around Taiwan over Washington's efforts to provide the island with aid. The government of Taiwan claims only the 23 million residents of the island can decide its future and that, despite its desire for peace, it will defend itself if attacked.
When asked about a potential trip to the island by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, White House National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said the administration has seen no indication of impending Chinese military operations against Taiwan.
"We've seen no physical tangible indications of anything [from China] with respect to Taiwan," Kirby told reporters on Friday.
The statement comes against the background of Pelosi's expected visit to the island nation, which China considers its own integral part. The trip to Taiwan has not been confirmed by Pelosi.
Meanwhile, in a phone call on Thursday between US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping, tensions around Taiwan dominated the conversation. Xi cautioned against "playing with fire" with Taiwan, especially in light of the purported visit.
Pelosi, who is the third-highest ranking official in the US after Vice President Kamala Harris and Biden, hinted on Friday that she would be traveling to Asia; however, she made no mention of traveling to Taiwan.
Weighing in on China's belligerent rhetoric regarding Pelosi's trip, Kirby told reporters that "there's no need for that."
Regarding reports that Pelosi would visit Taiwan, the White House declined to comment.
"Where she's going and what's she's going to be doing, that's for the speaker to talk to," Kirby said.
Pelosi herself reportedly declined to comment on her potential visit to Taiwan during a news briefing on Friday, owing to security concerns.
"I don't ever talk about my travel because of some of, you know, it's a security issue for every member of Congress," she said.
The Chinese Foreign Ministry has expressed that should Pelosi travel to the island nation, Beijing will undoubtedly take strong action to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity, and the US will bear full responsibility for all negative effects that may arise as a result of the visit.