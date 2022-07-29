International
https://sputniknews.com/20220729/kirby-us-does-not-see-evidence-of-looming-chinese-military-action-against-taiwan-1097944829.html
Kirby: US Does Not See Evidence of Looming Chinese Military Action Against Taiwan
Kirby: US Does Not See Evidence of Looming Chinese Military Action Against Taiwan
China recently increased its military presence in the area around Taiwan over Washington's efforts to provide the island with aid. The government of Taiwan... 29.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-29T21:14+0000
2022-07-29T21:14+0000
us
china
us-china relations
taiwan
john kirby
white house
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/08/1097110707_0:58:1098:676_1920x0_80_0_0_189e3047d35612153672967103909cef.jpg
When asked about a potential trip to the island by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, White House National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said the administration has seen no indication of impending Chinese military operations against Taiwan.The statement comes against the background of Pelosi's expected visit to the island nation, which China considers its own integral part. The trip to Taiwan has not been confirmed by Pelosi. Meanwhile, in a phone call on Thursday between US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping, tensions around Taiwan dominated the conversation. Xi cautioned against "playing with fire" with Taiwan, especially in light of the purported visit. Pelosi, who is the third-highest ranking official in the US after Vice President Kamala Harris and Biden, hinted on Friday that she would be traveling to Asia; however, she made no mention of traveling to Taiwan.Weighing in on China's belligerent rhetoric regarding Pelosi's trip, Kirby told reporters that "there's no need for that."Regarding reports that Pelosi would visit Taiwan, the White House declined to comment.Pelosi herself reportedly declined to comment on her potential visit to Taiwan during a news briefing on Friday, owing to security concerns. The Chinese Foreign Ministry has expressed that should Pelosi travel to the island nation, Beijing will undoubtedly take strong action to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity, and the US will bear full responsibility for all negative effects that may arise as a result of the visit.
https://sputniknews.com/20220729/katy-bar-the-door-why-pelosis-trip-to-taiwan-is-fraught-with-risk-of-military-escalation-1097942073.html
https://sputniknews.com/20220729/video-pelosi-refuses-to-confirm-possible-taiwan-stop-calling-asia-tour-schedule-a-security-issue-1097943497.html
china
white house
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Kirill Kurevlev
Kirill Kurevlev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/08/1097110707_61:0:1037:732_1920x0_80_0_0_b4754247d970e74d34f16a0fd004735a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, china, us-china relations, taiwan, john kirby, white house

Kirby: US Does Not See Evidence of Looming Chinese Military Action Against Taiwan

21:14 GMT 29.07.2022
© Photo : Chinamil.com.cnBeijing says its air and naval forces will stage a military exercise near the Taiwan Strait
Beijing says its air and naval forces will stage a military exercise near the Taiwan Strait - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.07.2022
© Photo : Chinamil.com.cn
Subscribe
International
India
Kirill Kurevlev
Correspondent
All materialsWrite to the author
China recently increased its military presence in the area around Taiwan over Washington's efforts to provide the island with aid. The government of Taiwan claims only the 23 million residents of the island can decide its future and that, despite its desire for peace, it will defend itself if attacked.
When asked about a potential trip to the island by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, White House National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said the administration has seen no indication of impending Chinese military operations against Taiwan.
"We've seen no physical tangible indications of anything [from China] with respect to Taiwan," Kirby told reporters on Friday.
The statement comes against the background of Pelosi's expected visit to the island nation, which China considers its own integral part. The trip to Taiwan has not been confirmed by Pelosi.
Meanwhile, in a phone call on Thursday between US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping, tensions around Taiwan dominated the conversation. Xi cautioned against "playing with fire" with Taiwan, especially in light of the purported visit.
Pelosi, who is the third-highest ranking official in the US after Vice President Kamala Harris and Biden, hinted on Friday that she would be traveling to Asia; however, she made no mention of traveling to Taiwan.
In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) troops perform a flag raising ceremony Sunday, July 30, 2017 for a military parade to commemorate the 90th anniversary of the founding of the PLA on Aug. 1 at Zhurihe training base in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.07.2022
'Katy, Bar the Door': Why Pelosi's Trip to Taiwan is Fraught With Risk of Military Escalation
17:30 GMT
Weighing in on China's belligerent rhetoric regarding Pelosi's trip, Kirby told reporters that "there's no need for that."
Regarding reports that Pelosi would visit Taiwan, the White House declined to comment.
"Where she's going and what's she's going to be doing, that's for the speaker to talk to," Kirby said.
Pelosi herself reportedly declined to comment on her potential visit to Taiwan during a news briefing on Friday, owing to security concerns.
"I don't ever talk about my travel because of some of, you know, it's a security issue for every member of Congress," she said.
US Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, Democrat of California, speaks during her weekly press briefing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on July 14, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.07.2022
VIDEO: Pelosi Refuses to Confirm Possible Taiwan Stop, Calling Asia Tour Schedule 'a Security Issue'
18:24 GMT
The Chinese Foreign Ministry has expressed that should Pelosi travel to the island nation, Beijing will undoubtedly take strong action to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity, and the US will bear full responsibility for all negative effects that may arise as a result of the visit.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала