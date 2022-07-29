https://sputniknews.com/20220729/kirby-us-does-not-see-evidence-of-looming-chinese-military-action-against-taiwan-1097944829.html

Kirby: US Does Not See Evidence of Looming Chinese Military Action Against Taiwan

Kirby: US Does Not See Evidence of Looming Chinese Military Action Against Taiwan

China recently increased its military presence in the area around Taiwan over Washington's efforts to provide the island with aid.

When asked about a potential trip to the island by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, White House National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said the administration has seen no indication of impending Chinese military operations against Taiwan.The statement comes against the background of Pelosi's expected visit to the island nation, which China considers its own integral part. The trip to Taiwan has not been confirmed by Pelosi. Meanwhile, in a phone call on Thursday between US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping, tensions around Taiwan dominated the conversation. Xi cautioned against "playing with fire" with Taiwan, especially in light of the purported visit. Pelosi, who is the third-highest ranking official in the US after Vice President Kamala Harris and Biden, hinted on Friday that she would be traveling to Asia; however, she made no mention of traveling to Taiwan.Weighing in on China's belligerent rhetoric regarding Pelosi's trip, Kirby told reporters that "there's no need for that."Regarding reports that Pelosi would visit Taiwan, the White House declined to comment.Pelosi herself reportedly declined to comment on her potential visit to Taiwan during a news briefing on Friday, owing to security concerns. The Chinese Foreign Ministry has expressed that should Pelosi travel to the island nation, Beijing will undoubtedly take strong action to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity, and the US will bear full responsibility for all negative effects that may arise as a result of the visit.

